"Mildest clapback and he nearly made someone shed a tear": NBA fans back Kevin Durant for trolling OKC fan

Kevin Durant's impending return to Oklahoma City for the OKC Thunder's opening night showdown against the Houston Rockets has stirred social media. Since Shams Charania tweeted the schedule on Friday, fans have been taking shots at the former MVP. Durant eventually responded to one troller, who questioned Durant's "mental" on that special Thunder occasion.KD casually tweeted that it's about time the Thunder won the championship, 10 years after he left the team. Fans reacted to Kevin Durant's clapback:&quot;That was the mildest clapback and he nearly made someone shed a tear 😭😂 c'mon guys.&quot;One fan said:&quot;It amazes me how fans let KD troll them and get mad. 😂&quot;Another fan added:&quot;KD in the twitter HOF.😭😭&quot;One more fan continued:&quot;W Thunder opening night chat!!!!&quot;Another fan reacted:&quot;The best thing KD did was get rid of them burner accounts 😂 say it with ya chest I'll respect it more&quot;Kevin Durant played eight seasons for the OKC Thunder before leaving in the summer of 2016. He helped carry the team to the 2012 NBA Finals but lost to LeBron James and the Miami Heat. Durant took his talents to the Bay Area to team up with Steph Curry in Golden State. The Warriors won two championships in three years with KD on the roster.Meanwhile, the Thunder lost in the first round of the Western Conference in the four years after Kevin Durant left the team. The early exits prompted the Thunder to embrace a full rebuild starting in 2020. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who arrived in the Paul George trade to the LA Lakers, became the franchise cornerstone.SGA led the team to the conference final in 2024 before helping the team to the 2025 NBA championship.Houston Rockets traded for Kevin Durant to challenge Thunder's supremacyThe Houston Rockets acquired Kevin Durant in a seven-team deal, the largest in NBA history, in the offseason. Durant, along with Clint Capela, joins a roster that includes Amen Thompson, Fred VanVleet, Jabari Smith Jr., Tari Eason and All-Star center Alperen Sengun. This early, most NBA insiders claim the Rockets could challenge the Thunder for Western Conference supremacy.After a painful seven-game series loss to the Golden State Warriors in the first round of the playoffs, the Rockets look ready to make more noise with Durant.OKC's road to a repeat starts Oct. 21 against Durant and the new-look Rockets. Already, fans can't wait to see him go up against his former team following the testy back-and-forth on social media.