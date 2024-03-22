Miles Bridges references his song after LeBron James’ 27 points per day of the week stat goes viral

LeBron James’ consistency is staggering in many ways. No one has paired longevity, durability and excellence the way he has been doing. In 21 seasons in the NBA, James is still arguably as good as he was in his prime years.

"King James" is the only player in league history to top 40,000 career points. The four-time MVP breached that barrier on March 2, 2024, against Nikola Jokic and the defending champion Denver Nuggets. He would not have been anywhere close to that number had he not been insanely putting up points with clockwork precision.

A post from Legion Hoops on X (formerly Twitter) about a different side to LeBron James’ consistency had Miles Bridges reacting. The man on top of the NBA’s career points totem pole is averaging 27.0 PPG every day of the week. Bridges promptly commented about the said figure:

“27 Days. 27 nights”

“27” is quite special to the Charlotte Hornets forward as he released a single in 2022 under the same title. Taking on the name of RTB MB, Bridges created a song that received mixed reviews. Many thought rap was more miss than hit.

While the comments about Miles Bridges’ single were underwhelming, the gravity of LeBron James’ accomplishment is simply astonishing. Only a rarefied few can even sniff what he has done in over 20 years of NBA basketball. And, he isn't likely to stop in the next few years.

Michael Jordan had more awe-inspiring scoring averages than LeBron James

When numbers supporting LeBron James’ greatness come up, many will also wonder how Michael Jordan fared in such a category. “His Airness” was arguably the more prolific and consistent scorer but didn’t have the LA Lakers superstar’s longevity.

Jordan was truly awe-inspiring when it comes to points per game every day of the week. On Mondays, the Chicago Bulls legend averaged 29.7 PPG. The figure takes a little bump on Tuesdays ( 29.8 PPG). From Wednesday to Friday, the five-time MVP took it to another level.

MJ averaged 30.2 PPG, 30.7 PPG and 30.2 PPG on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, respectively. Jordan did not even slack on weekends, posting averages of 30.0 PPG on Saturdays and 30.5 PPG on Sundays. He was a 10x scoring champ for a reason.

Miles Bridges got it perfectly right for LeBron James. He will have to be more creative to capture Michael Jordan’s mind-boggling scoring consistency as well.