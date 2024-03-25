Millionaire Shaquille O'Neal jokingly offers ‘five cash’ to 4x NBA champion selling Texas estate for $16.5 million

Shaquille O’Neal loves to troll online. He loves posting things that will go viral, loves sharing other viral content and loves to throw around comical comments all around the internet. Well, the Big Diesel is at it again. Shaquille O’Neal made a joke with an IG comment, this time at the expense of a fellow NBA champion.

Sotheby's International Realty posted a listing of a mega-mansion in Texas on their account. The sprawling house is a massive estate. The home is owned by NBA champion and San Antonio Spurs legend Tony Parker.

The house is listed at $16.5 million. Shaquille O’Neal threw in an offer over Instagram.

“Tell him I’ll give him five cash,” Shaquille O’Neal commented.

The offer is a bit below the asking price. Another move by the jokester NBA legend. No word on if Parker saw the comment.

Shaquille O'Neal comments on IG post.

The mansion is an insane estate. It includes its own small water park in the pool area. The mansion sits on a 53-acre property about 25 miles outside of San Antonio.

It also houses a climate-controlled wine cellar that can hold 1500 bottles of wine. It was built in 2009 in a gated community.

The home is completely surrounded by a 10-foot wall. It even includes a gated front entrance and Jurassic Park-themed gate to the massive backyard. The front driveway wraps around a fountain. The home has a four-car garage and an eight-car parking lot.

The house is 13,297 square feet. It features six bedrooms and 6.5 bathrooms. There are custom features and finishes throughout the house. The home also features high ceilings and floor-to-ceiling windows.

The home has four refrigerators among the main and catering kitchen. The primary bedroom has its own elevator and spa-like bathroom. There is a home movie theater with stadium seating and a wet bar. There is an adjacent game room. There is also a guest home with four bedrooms.

The features are endless. There is a barber studio, a treatment room, two panic rooms with security, a meditation room and golf cart garage. Parker, of course, threw in a full-court basketball gym, in-door arcade, workout room, locker room with showers and a trophy room. The recreational amenities keep going as the house has its own tennis court, sand volleyball court and its own garden.

Shaquille O’Neal once sold his Orlando mansion for $11 million

Shaquille O’Neal should have more than "five" to bid on Parker’s home. In 2021, he sold his mansion in Orlando for $11 million. The home is in the exclusive IsleWorth community in Windermere, Florida. Tiger Woods once owned a home in the same community.

Shaq’s home was originally listed at $28 million. It took him three years to sell the house.

The home is 31,000 square feet. It sits on Lake Butler. The home has its own full court basketball court.

It also has a 17-car garage, cigar room, wine cellar, home theater, safe room, recording studio, aquarium, and a 95-foot-long swimming pool. The home has 12 bedrooms and 13 bathrooms.

Shaq included some of his own touches around the house. The basketball court is Miami Heat-themed, there is a wall painted with a semi-truck in reference to his Big Diesel nickname. His pool was called Shaq-apulco, and there are Superman logos all around the home.