Milwaukee Bucks 100-115 Miami Heat: Twitter trolls Giannis Antetokounmpo as he fails again from the field | NBA Playoffs 2020

Despite leading by 12 points after three quarters tonight, the Milwaukee Bucks were swept aside by the Miami Heat in the fourth to lose the third consecutive game in the series 100-115. The Heat ended the tie with a whopping 35-9 run, outscoring the Bucks 40-13 in the last 12 minutes of the game as Giannis Antetokounmpo failed to get his offense going in the clutch.
Jimmy Butler came up big yet again, dropping 17 points in the final quarter to lead an improbable Miami Heat comeback into the game.
The Milwaukee Bucks are really staring down the barrel now because no team in NBA history has ever come back from a 0-3 deficit in the postseason.
Milwaukee Bucks start out strongly as Giannis Antetokounmpo struggles
As has been the case for most of the series, Khris Middleton and Brook Lopez kept the offense flowing for the Milwaukee Bucks. The duo had a combined 29 points in the first half while Giannis Antetokounmpo had only seven.
To their credit, the Milwaukee Bucks protected the paint with utmost authority. The Miami Heat could not find buckets from close range and had to resort to shots from distance. However, they also went 11-of-25 from downtown by the end of the first half to stay in the game with the score reading 57-50 in the Bucks' favor.
Miami Heat pull off unexpected turnaround
It was more of the same in the third quarter and with every passing minute, it looked like the Miami Heat would be condemned to their first loss in the NBA Playoffs this season. Even Giannis Antetokounmpo managed 10 points in this period.
However, it was in the fourth that Jimmy Butler brought out his clutch self again and torched the Milwaukee Bucks. Bam Adebayo had been crucial on the boards all night and he too managed to score 10 points of his own in the last quarter including a huge dunk on Giannis Antetokounmpo.
Giannis Antetokounmpo dried up in crunch-time yet again as the Miami Heat ran out victors. The Greek Freak scored only 21 on the night, shooting at just 33% accuracy from the field. He missed all seven of his three-point attempts. Unsurprisingly, he got trolled a lot on social media.
Jimmy Butler was incredible once again tonight as the Miami Heat superstar accounted for 30 points and stole the spotlight yet again.
Bam Adebayo also had a huge game. He was especially useful in fending off the Milwaukee Bucks bigs and finished with 20 points and 16 rebounds.
Published 05 Sep 2020, 07:28 IST