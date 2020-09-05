Milwaukee Bucks 100-115 Miami Heat: Twitter trolls Giannis Antetokounmpo as he fails again from the field | NBA Playoffs 2020

Despite leading by 12 points after three quarters tonight, the Milwaukee Bucks were swept aside by the Miami Heat in the fourth to lose the third consecutive game in the series 100-115. The Heat ended the tie with a whopping 35-9 run, outscoring the Bucks 40-13 in the last 12 minutes of the game as Giannis Antetokounmpo failed to get his offense going in the clutch.

Jimmy Butler came up big yet again, dropping 17 points in the final quarter to lead an improbable Miami Heat comeback into the game.

Jimmy Butler outscored the entire Bucks team in the 4th quarter. — Jimmy Wobler (@WorldWideWob) September 5, 2020

The Milwaukee Bucks are really staring down the barrel now because no team in NBA history has ever come back from a 0-3 deficit in the postseason.

Milwaukee Bucks start out strongly as Giannis Antetokounmpo struggles

Khris Middleton took care of the offensive duty early on in the game

As has been the case for most of the series, Khris Middleton and Brook Lopez kept the offense flowing for the Milwaukee Bucks. The duo had a combined 29 points in the first half while Giannis Antetokounmpo had only seven.

Brook Lopez and Khris Middleton have absolutely carried the Bucks offense all series. Unbelievable play from those two to this point. — Kane Pitman (@KanePitman) September 5, 2020

To their credit, the Milwaukee Bucks protected the paint with utmost authority. The Miami Heat could not find buckets from close range and had to resort to shots from distance. However, they also went 11-of-25 from downtown by the end of the first half to stay in the game with the score reading 57-50 in the Bucks' favor.

The Heat is on pace to take about 55 threes tonight. That's a lot. — Anthony Chiang (@Anthony_Chiang) September 4, 2020

Miami Heat pull off unexpected turnaround

Jimmy G Buckets was at it again for the Miami Heat

It was more of the same in the third quarter and with every passing minute, it looked like the Miami Heat would be condemned to their first loss in the NBA Playoffs this season. Even Giannis Antetokounmpo managed 10 points in this period.

However, it was in the fourth that Jimmy Butler brought out his clutch self again and torched the Milwaukee Bucks. Bam Adebayo had been crucial on the boards all night and he too managed to score 10 points of his own in the last quarter including a huge dunk on Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Giannis Antetokounmpo dried up in crunch-time yet again as the Miami Heat ran out victors. The Greek Freak scored only 21 on the night, shooting at just 33% accuracy from the field. He missed all seven of his three-point attempts. Unsurprisingly, he got trolled a lot on social media.

I was wrong about the Bucks this year.

I was somewhat wrong about Giannis this year.

I legitimately believed we would roll through the East.

I legitimately believed we would win it all.



I'm sorry. — Nathan Marzion (@nathanmarzion) September 5, 2020

Imagine if the Bucks get swept then Giannis wins MVP. — Chris Palmer (@ChrisPalmerNBA) September 5, 2020

James Harden warned y’all about Giannis Antetokounmpo pic.twitter.com/h68Ti9t0F8 — Darius Slay SZN (@KingJolly215) September 5, 2020

Giannis in the 4th quarter of a meaningful playoff game pic.twitter.com/JDDrsEGouf — Hilltop Hoops (@HilltopNBA) September 5, 2020

that’s your back to back MVP??? Giannis is a FRAUD pic.twitter.com/k44kHuVuvB — Debating Hip-Hop (@DebatingHipHop_) September 5, 2020

Jimmy Butler was incredible once again tonight as the Miami Heat superstar accounted for 30 points and stole the spotlight yet again.

The 27-point margin in the fourth quarter is the largest in NBA playoff history, as others have already noted.



Jimmy Butler outscored the Bucks 17-13 in the fourth quarter. — Anthony Chiang (@Anthony_Chiang) September 5, 2020

The reason I spend the whole year telling you this game is all about the eye test and stats in the season and all these accolades only mean so much. Hopefully the casuals that attached to all that know now.



Jimmy Butler has real game. The Heat are a real team. pic.twitter.com/WMVrzNixPi — Ball Don't Stop (@balldontstop) September 5, 2020

If the Heat make the finals man, Jimmy Butler will be moved way up the best players in the league ladder — Jacob (AKA Rusty Buckets) (@RustyBUCKETS321) September 5, 2020

Bam Adebayo also had a huge game. He was especially useful in fending off the Milwaukee Bucks bigs and finished with 20 points and 16 rebounds.

Adebayo at Giannis tomorrow morning when they are lined up getting breakfast pic.twitter.com/wskzaJIaav — Flacko el Joven 🦊⚡ (@BeamYung) September 5, 2020

Bam Adebayo with 20 and 16, Tyler Herro 13 and 8, and the Miami goes up 3-0 on the Bucks in a stunner.



The Heat are ridiculous, and WAY ahead of schedule with all these young dudes. — Kyle Tucker (@KyleTucker_ATH) September 5, 2020

Jimmy Butler's Heat are such a pleasure to watch because they play SO HARD and SO TOGETHER. So mentally & physically tough. So hard to beat because they don't beat themselves. So different than, say, the 2014 Heat. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) September 5, 2020

