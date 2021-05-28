Milwaukee Bucks 113-84 Miami Heat: Twitter explodes as Giannis Antetokounmpo and co. demolish Jimmy Butler's crew for commanding 3-0 lead

The Milwaukee Bucks dominated the Miami Heat 113-84 in Game 3 at AmericanAirlines Arena on Thursday. The Bucks took a commanding 3-0 lead in their first-round best-of-seven series and look set to finish off the Heat in Game 4.

It was an excellent all-around performance from the entire Milwaukee Bucks squad, with six players scoring in double-figures. Giannis Antetokounmpo scored just 17 points but grabbed 17 rebounds with five assists. Khris Middleton led all scorers with 22 points for the winning team.

Jimmy Butler started off well but cooled off in the end. He had 19 points total but PJ Tucker's defense on him in the second half stopped him in his tracks.

Milwaukee Bucks stifle Miami Heat early

As the game began, everyone expected the Miami Heat to come out with all cylinders firing. Instead, they came out flat as their cold-shooting put them in an early 26-14 hole after the first quarter. The Milwaukee Bucks were more focused, especially defensively. Though both teams shot less than 40 percent early on, the Bucks dominated the glass and led by double-digits early.

The Bucks are too big and disciplined on defense for Miami. The Heat are taking the shots Milwaukee wants. — Ethan J. Skolnick of @5ReasonsSports (@EthanJSkolnick) May 28, 2021

Heat's shot chart so far: pic.twitter.com/mlHH783u3F — Couper Moorhead (@CoupNBA) May 28, 2021

Giannis has 8, alone, for the Bucks. https://t.co/uZnqbmoQCe — Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) May 28, 2021

Bucks are literally punking the heat on the boards — 🤴🏾 (@djhomicide) May 28, 2021

Bucks shooting just 5 of 18 on threes. That's why this hasn't gotten completely away from the Heat yet. Miami shooting 26.5 percent from the field. — Anthony Chiang (@Anthony_Chiang) May 28, 2021

The Milwaukee Bucks lost Donte DiVincenzo for the game after planting his foot awkwardly in the second quarter. He would not return.

Per Bucks: Donte DiVincenzo (left foot contusion) will not return to tonight’s game. — Anthony Chiang (@Anthony_Chiang) May 28, 2021

Milwaukee Bucks continue dominance over Miami Heat in 2nd half

The second half was more of the same for both the Milwaukee Bucks and Miami Heat, but the former eventually started to catch fire. From Middleton to Jrue Holiday and Bryn Forbes with a sprinkling of Antetokounmpo, the Bucks took care of business and put this game away quickly.

Aside from the Bucks own poor shooting (7-of-25), Heat have been able to hang around a little with some timely help on Lopez. He's had his hands on the ball right in the restricted area more than a few times and come up empty. Bucks only 8-of-17 at the rim themselves. — Couper Moorhead (@CoupNBA) May 28, 2021

Need a corner three?



P.J. Tucker is here. pic.twitter.com/xVq7vf0Mxk — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) May 28, 2021

So...Bucks this good or Heat this bad? — Andre Snellings (@ProfessorDrz) May 28, 2021

Fans on Twitter began to wonder about the Miami Heat's playoff run inside the bubble last year when they upset the Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics on their way to the Finals.

Wow the Heat are really gonna get swept, huh? didn’t see that coming. For all the praise Spoelstra got in the bubble, gotta ask how they got blasted if this beatdown continues — Jason McIntyre (@jasonrmcintyre) May 28, 2021

Looks like it’s hard to HEAT up outside the Bubble. — Ryan Clark (@Realrclark25) May 28, 2021

Last year the Miami Heat had a wonderful dose of the BUBBLE GUTS to make it to the NBA Finals.....this year though? Lord! — Chris Williamson (@CWilliamson44) May 28, 2021

Bubble Heat trick y’all, man — Kazeem Famuyide 🍎 (@Kazeem) May 28, 2021

Butler was the only one who had his guns ready to fire but his Miami Heat teammates still couldn't bring the fire in the third quarter. Early in the fourth quarter, Nemanja Bjelica and Goran Dragic led an 8-0 run to cut the Milwaukee Bucks' lead to 20, but that was all they had left in their tank.

Jimmy Butler #22 dribbles up the court defended by Jrue Holiday #21.

The Miami Heat, other than Jimmy Butler, are 10 of 44 in this game — Ethan J. Skolnick of @5ReasonsSports (@EthanJSkolnick) May 28, 2021

Heat just hit a 3 and the AAA is going bananas!



Miami still down 20 — Manny Navarro (@Manny_Navarro) May 28, 2021

Miami Heat fans tried to distract Antetokounmpo at the free-throw line by counting down the time it takes for him to shoot his free throws. Unfortunately, the countdown served only to help the Bucks forward to knock them down.

Heat fans counting down Giannis during his free throws 😅 pic.twitter.com/Bhji5lvHbu — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 28, 2021

Heat fans are chanting out the seconds it takes before Giannis shoots a free throw. Brilliant. — Tim Reynolds (@ByTimReynolds) May 28, 2021

If the only lasting impact from this Heat-Bucks series is that every arena starts counting for Giannis free throws, that would be fine. It’s very funny. — Luis Paez-Pumar (@lppny) May 28, 2021

🏀 Bucks fans chanted Bucks in 4! in Game 2

🏀 Heat fans counting down Giannis’ time at the free throw line with Miami down 24 in Game 3



Got to yell something I guess! — Manny Navarro (@Manny_Navarro) May 28, 2021

Very few believed the Milwaukee Bucks would be this good with fans on Twitter acknowledging now how good they really are. Miami Heat fans are stunned and angry.

bucks much better than everyone anticipated this year....



they were always built for the playoffs too! https://t.co/3gAfeJY8Pv — Glasses Malone (@gmalone) May 28, 2021

The fact that they blew out the Heat on the road??? pic.twitter.com/SzmJTdIpoX — Jason Rosenbaum (@jrosenbaum) May 28, 2021

Chuck after that Bucks performance pic.twitter.com/rEQXyG4IqP — FanDuel Sportsbook (@FDSportsbook) May 28, 2021

What happened to the Miami Heat? — Brandon King (@BrandonKing4787) May 28, 2021

One of the worst playoff losses in franchise history in Game 2 ....followed by one of the worst playoff losses in franchise history in Game 3. Need to reset “Heat Culture” if you’re just looking at Jimmy Butler for answers every single possession — RealSkinnyMike (@Deportes_Lopez) May 28, 2021

