Milwaukee Bucks 113-84 Miami Heat: Twitter explodes as Giannis Antetokounmpo and co. demolish Jimmy Butler's crew for commanding 3-0 lead

The Milwaukee Bucks dominated the Miami Heat 113-84 in Game 3 at AmericanAirlines Arena on Thursday. The Bucks took a commanding 3-0 lead in their first-round best-of-seven series and look set to finish off the Heat in Game 4.
It was an excellent all-around performance from the entire Milwaukee Bucks squad, with six players scoring in double-figures. Giannis Antetokounmpo scored just 17 points but grabbed 17 rebounds with five assists. Khris Middleton led all scorers with 22 points for the winning team.
Jimmy Butler started off well but cooled off in the end. He had 19 points total but PJ Tucker's defense on him in the second half stopped him in his tracks.
Milwaukee Bucks stifle Miami Heat early
As the game began, everyone expected the Miami Heat to come out with all cylinders firing. Instead, they came out flat as their cold-shooting put them in an early 26-14 hole after the first quarter. The Milwaukee Bucks were more focused, especially defensively. Though both teams shot less than 40 percent early on, the Bucks dominated the glass and led by double-digits early.
The Milwaukee Bucks lost Donte DiVincenzo for the game after planting his foot awkwardly in the second quarter. He would not return.
Milwaukee Bucks continue dominance over Miami Heat in 2nd half
The second half was more of the same for both the Milwaukee Bucks and Miami Heat, but the former eventually started to catch fire. From Middleton to Jrue Holiday and Bryn Forbes with a sprinkling of Antetokounmpo, the Bucks took care of business and put this game away quickly.
Fans on Twitter began to wonder about the Miami Heat's playoff run inside the bubble last year when they upset the Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics on their way to the Finals.
Butler was the only one who had his guns ready to fire but his Miami Heat teammates still couldn't bring the fire in the third quarter. Early in the fourth quarter, Nemanja Bjelica and Goran Dragic led an 8-0 run to cut the Milwaukee Bucks' lead to 20, but that was all they had left in their tank.
Miami Heat fans tried to distract Antetokounmpo at the free-throw line by counting down the time it takes for him to shoot his free throws. Unfortunately, the countdown served only to help the Bucks forward to knock them down.
Very few believed the Milwaukee Bucks would be this good with fans on Twitter acknowledging now how good they really are. Miami Heat fans are stunned and angry.
