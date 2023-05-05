Milwaukee Bucks break unique 'unwanted' NBA record never beaten in 54 years

The Milwaukee Bucks had the best record in the NBA during the regular season. However, the Bucks lost to the Miami Heat in the first round of the playoffs and were eliminated in just five games.

According to SportsCenter, the Bucks became the first team since the 1968-69 Baltimore Bullets to have the best regular season record and win zero or one game in the postseason. Milwaukee had a record of 58-34 with one playoff win, while the Bullets were 57-25 with no victories in the playoffs.

That Baltimore team was led by rookie Wes Unseld, who was named Rookie of the Year and Most Valuable Player of the Year in the same season. However, their inexperience was exposed in the playoffs by the New York Knicks. They were swept in the divisional semi-finals 4-0.

The Milwaukee Bucks were the favorites to win another NBA championship heading into the playoffs. However, Giannis Antetokounmpo suffered a back injury in Game 1 as the Miami Heat took a 1-0 lead. The Bucks came back to even the series at home in Game 2.

Miami then played their hearts out in Game 3 against the Giannis-less Bucks to get the win. "The Greek Freak" would return for Game 4, but Jimmy Butler put on a clinical show for the Heat to get the 119-114 win and a 3-1 series lead.

The Bucks were on their way to making the series more interesting in Game 5. They had a double-digit lead in the fourth quarter, but Butler once again put Miami on his back to force overtime.

The Heat had the momentum in OT and pulled off one of the biggest upsets in NBA history. Grayson Allen had a chance to force a second overtime but failed to make the shot as time expired.

Milwaukee Bucks fire Mike Budenholzer after five years and one championship

Mike Budenholzer of the Milwaukee Bucks

As many expected following their first-round elimination in the playoffs, the Milwaukee Bucks dismissed head coach Mike Budenholzer on Thursday. Budenholzer was at the helm in Milwaukee for five seasons. He compiled a record of 271-120 with the Bucks, with five playoff appearances and one NBA championship in 2021.

Bucks general manager Jon Horst released the following statement regarding Budenholzer's firing:

"The decision to make this change was very difficult," Horst said. "Bud helped lead our team for five incredible seasons, to the Bucks' first title in 50 years, and into an era of sustained success. We are grateful for the culture of winning and leadership that Bud helped create in Milwaukee. This is an opportunity for us to refocus and reenergize our efforts as we continue building toward our next championship season."

