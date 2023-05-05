Draymond Green left dumbfounded by Isiah Thomas on national TV: "I'm not sure I know what that word means"

Draymond Green joined the NBA TV crew following the Golden State Warriors' 127-100 win over the LA Lakers in Game 2. Isiah Thomas left Green dumbfounded by using an uncommon word to ask him about how the Warriors stay hungry despite having four NBA championships.

Thomas was very impressed with Golden State since they won the championship last season and they have a chance to do it again this season. The Hall of Famer asked the former Defensive Player of the year how the team manages to stay "insatiable."

Green was a little confused because he didn't know what that word mean. However, he explained that it's all due to Steph Curry and Klay Thompson, who he described as two of the most competitive players in NBA history, as well as head coach Steve Kerr.

"Isiah that's a big word and I'm not sure I know what that word means," Green said. "I've had the honor of 11 years playing with two of the most competitive guys and I know I get a lot of credit for that. But Klay Thompson and Steph Curry are two of biggest competitors I've ever been around."

"You add in a coach in Steve Kerr, who is not only one of the biggest competitors, but one of the best winners the NBA has seen in the last 40 years. You just try to feed off of that, man."

Draymond Green also mentioned Golden State Warriors general manager Bob Myers for putting together a team that has been competitive for a long time. Green and Myers are set to become free agents this summer if the Warriors don't sign them to new contracts.

Towards the end of the interview, Isiah Thomas explained that insatiable means never being satisfied. Former Coach of the Year Sam Mitchell, who went to Mercer, also took a shot at Green and Michigan State, which got a reaction from the whole crew.

Draymond Green has near triple-double in Warriors' Game 2 win over Lakers

Draymond Green of the Golden State Warriors against the LA Lakers in Game 2 of the WCSF.

Draymond Green almost had a triple-double in the Golden State Warriors' 127-100 win over the LA Lakers on Thursday. Green finished the game with 11 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists as the Warriors even up the series 1-1 heading into Game 3 in Los Angeles.

Klay Thompson was scorching from behind the arc, hitting eight 3-point shots and scoring a total of 30 points. Steph Curry did a lot of playmaking in Game 2, putting up just 20 points and four rebounds, but dished out 12 assists.

JaMychal Green got the starting nod over Kevon Looney and didn't disappoint. Green had 15 points in just 13 minutes, but it was huge considering the game was close in the first half.

