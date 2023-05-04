What happened to Alexey Shved? Former NBA star hospitalized after hooligan thug attack

Former New York Knicks guard Alexey Shved was recently hospitalized in Moscow following an attack. Shved was ambushed by a hooligan outside a restaurant and suffered a head injury.

In a statement by his team CSKA Moscow, Shved was attacked on Monday night outside a Moscow restaurant. The team called it a hooligan attack and Shved had to be taken to hospital due to a head injury due to a fall. Authorities have started investigating the incident, with the former NBA player lending a hand.

"Our team's guard Alexey Shved suffered from a hooligan attack committed on him last night at the exit of one of the Moscow restaurants," the statement said. "Alexey suffered a serious head injury as a result of a fall and was taken to the hospital by an ambulance. The player contacted the police to investigate the incident. Due to the injury, Shved will not be able to take part in the next games of the team. We wish Alexey a speedy recovery."

CSKA Moscow @cskabasket На Алексея Шведа совершено хулиганское нападение



Защитник нашей команды Алексей Швед пострадал от хулиганского нападения, совершенного на него вчера вечером на выходе из одного из московских ресторанов. На Алексея Шведа совершено хулиганское нападениеЗащитник нашей команды Алексей Швед пострадал от хулиганского нападения, совершенного на него вчера вечером на выходе из одного из московских ресторанов. https://t.co/DyFlemiZrr

CSKA Moscow teammates and coaches visited Alexey Shved in the hospital. Shved can be seen wearing a neckbrace, but looks like he's recovering well from the attack.

Shved returned to CSKA in 2021 after six seasons with Khimki Moscow. He started his career in CSKA, playing for them from 2006 to 2012 before moving to the NBA. He's set to miss his team's third-place seven-game playoff series against Zenit Saint Petersburg.

Artem Komarov @art_basket CSKA players and coaches visit Alexey Shved at hospital after he was attacked by a few men leaving a restaurant on May, 1st. CSKA players and coaches visit Alexey Shved at hospital after he was attacked by a few men leaving a restaurant on May, 1st. https://t.co/TUbZBU1Gsg

Alexey Shved's NBA career

Alexey Shved playing for the New York Knicks against the LA Lakers.

Alexey Shved started his career with CSKA Moscow in 2006. Shved played four years as a professional before declaring for the 2010 NBA draft. However, Shved went undrafted and returned to play for CSKA until 2012.

The Minnesota Timberwolves came calling ahead of the 2012-13 season, signing Shved to a 3-year, $9.5 million contract. Shved spent two years with Minnesota, averaging 6.5 points, 1.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game. He was traded to the Philadelphia 76ers in 2014.

In Philly, Shved played 17 games and averaged 9.9 ppg, 1.3 rpg and 2.7 apg. He was dealt to the Houston Rockets two months into the 2014-15 season. He averaged 3.2 points in nine games with the Rockets.

Shved was traded again that season to the New York Knicks. He had his best stint in New York, posting 14.8 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3.6 assists in 16 games. However, he opted to return to Russia rather than sign another NBA contract.

In an interview with the VTB League in 2015, Shved explained why he returned to Europe rather than stay in the NBA. He was traded three times in the 2014-15 season and didn't feel secure.

"The trades were a factor," Shved said. "Today you're in one city, tomorrow you get a call that you need to move somewhere new and join a new team. I didn't always like my situation. ... I had offers from Spanish and Turkish EuroLeague teams, but I wanted to play at home."

