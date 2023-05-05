Watch: Viral NBA Game 7 Warriors fan receives Steph Curry’s sneakers after win over Lakers

The viral Golden State Warriors fan from Game 7 of their series against the Sacramento Kings received Steph Curry's game-worn shoes on Thursday. Christian Gamboa had a once-in-a-lifetime moment following the Warriors' dominant Game 2 win over the LA Lakers.

In a video uploaded by 95.7 The Game, Gamboa can be seen holding Curry's shoes from the game. He also had a Curry jersey, as well as other Warriors memorabilia in hand.

"I'm speechless, man," Gamboa said. "Thanks to all my family. They're dealing will all my craziness. ... I'm kinda tired, I lost my voice still kind of recuperating, but it's been good. It's hell of an experience."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

95.7 The Game @957thegame



Viral Game 7 Warriors fan “It’s a hell of experience. Once-in-a-lifetime.”Viral Game 7 Warriors fan @StngthinumrsBro just got Steph Curry’s game shoes “It’s a hell of experience. Once-in-a-lifetime.”Viral Game 7 Warriors fan @StngthinumrsBro just got Steph Curry’s game shoes 👟 https://t.co/kfZlE070Lc

Christian Gamboa also got to meet Golden State Warriors forward Anthony Lamb as he was heading towards the exit. Gamboa brought the energy for Game 2 just like he did in Game 7 against the Sacramento Kings.

Gamboa went viral in Game 7 for his energy and passion. He was caught on video celebrating in the third quarter after the Warriors took a seven-point lead into a timeout with seven minutes left.

In an interview with The Morning Roast on 95.7 The Game, Gamboa discussed his viral moment and his origins of being a Warriors fan. He was a supporter through Golden State's dark times before the arrival of Steph Curry in 2009.

"We went up five and he came back down, Steph did his magic and was being a magician again," Gamboa said. "I just let it all loose, let it all out and let them hear me. I just felt like it was the Roaracle days. It kinda brought me back, too.

"Listening to all those Kings fans, they gave it all. Every time they scored or there was a turnover, that's how it used to be (in Oakland). I wish Chase Center was like that."

Also Read: What happened to Alexey Shved? Former NBA star hospitalized after hooligan thug attack

Klay Thompson, Steph Curry lead Warriors to dominant win over Lakers in Game 2

Steph Curry and Klay Thompson of the Golden State Warriors

The Golden State Warriors needed a win in Game 2 to even up their Western Conference semifinals matchup against the LA Lakers. It was a close game in the first half, but the Warriors pulled away in the third quarter and finished it off in the final period.

Klay Thompson led the way for Golden State with 30 points and eight 3-pointers made. Steph Curry added 20 points, four rebounds and 12 assists, while Draymond Green had 11 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists. JaMychal Green, who started over Kevon Looney, finished with 15 points.

Meanwhile, LeBron James led the way for the Lakers in their 127-100 loss. James had 23 points, seven rebounds and three assists. Anthony Davis had a quiet game with 11 points and seven rebounds, while Rui Hachimura scored 21 points and grabbed five rebounds off the bench.

Game 3 and 4 of the series will be held at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. Game 3 is scheduled for Saturday.

Also Read: What happened to Alexey Shved? Former NBA star hospitalized after hooligan thug attack

Poll : 0 votes