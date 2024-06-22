Milwaukee Bucks gauging value for key $23 million 2021 championship run member: Report

The Milwaukee Bucks had a great regular season, but their postseason ended in the first round. The Bucks were eliminated by the upstart Indiana Pacers in six games, mainly due to the injury to Giannis Antetokounmpo. The 2021 NBA champions are reportedly ready to reconstruct their roster and possibly trade a member of that title-winning team.

According to Jake Fischer of Yahoo! Sports, the market for centers this summer is huge. The Minnesota Timberwolves showed every team that small ball is no longer the only option to win games. Fischer cited anonymous league personnel who said that the Bucks are "gauging interest" in Brook Lopez.

Lopez played 79 games and averaged 12.5 points, 5.2 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 2.4 blocks. He shot 48.5% from the field, 36.6% from beyond the arc and 82.1% from the free throw line. He might be 36 years old, but he has aged like fine wine and remains one of the best 3-point shooting centers who can defend the paint.

There should be plenty of interest for Brook Lopez in the trade market, specifically the Houston Rockets. They made a play for Lopez last summer before he eventually signed a two-year, $48 million deal to stay with the Milwaukee Bucks. He has $23 million left in his contract for next season.

The OKC Thunder should be likely mentioned here as well since they've been linked to a bunch of big men this summer, such as Patrick Williams and Isaiah Hartenstein. It's going to be an interesting offseason for centers, with names such as Mitchell Robinson, Clint Capela, Walker Kessler and Isaiah Stewart as potential available players.

Milwaukee Bucks looking for more versatile defense next season

According to Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer, the Milwaukee Bucks are looking to improve their defense and have a more versatile one under head coach Doc Rivers. That means Brook Lopez might not be part of their future plans, as pointed out by Jake Fischer of Yahoo! Sports above.

Lopez is a great defensive anchor in the paint, but he doesn't have the footwork and speed to keep up with perimeter players. He's a much better help defender in the paint, going vertical against those who are attacking the basket.

But his main asset has always been his 3-point shooting. He's nicknamed "Splash Mountain" because of it and is one of the few big men who can stretch the floor and possibly lead the league in blocks like Jaren Jackson Jr., Victor Wembanyama and Myles Turner.

The 36-year-old big man has been with the Bucks since the 2018-19 season, winning one NBA championship in 2021. He was also the runner-up for the 2023 Defensive Player of the Year.