Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report (Dec. 29): Latest on Damian Lillard and Khris Middleton’s status

The Milwaukee Bucks acquired Damian Lillard in the offseason to compete for a second title in the Giannis Antetokounmpo era. Because of his importance for Milwaukee’s success, fans are always curious about Lillard’s game status. Dame Time isn’t on the Bucks' injury report and is expected to start Friday’s game against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Before Lillard joined Milwaukee, Khris Middleton was Giannis’ go-to partner. A series of injuries, dating back to the 2022 playoffs, limited Middleton to just 33 games last season. However, after undergoing knee surgery in the summer, he has missed just four games this season.

Middleton averages 14.3 points, 4.6 rebounds and 4.5 assists in 26 games this season. He is fit to feature against Cleveland as well.

While Damian Lillard and Khris Middleton are almost certain to play Friday, the same cannot be said about Giannis Antetokounmpo. The Greek Freak is listed as probable with a calf injury.

In the Bucks’ most recent outing Wednesday against the Brooklyn Nets, Antetokounmpo had 32 points, eight assists and 10 rebounds. Fans should keep themselves updated with his game status throughout the day.

Jae Crowder is the only other player on Milwaukee’s injury report. He has been out since November with a left adductor and abdominal tear.

De’Aaron Fox says current Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard humbled him during rookie season

De’Aaron Fox is one of the best young players in the NBA. The young guard led the Sacramento Kings to the Western Conference semifinals last season and are poised to make the playoffs again this season. In a recent NBA TV appearance, Fox was asked which point guards he relishes matching up against.

“It’s Steph and Dame,” Fox said. “I mean, Steph is 10 years older than me. I think Dame is eight or nine years older than me. So, being able to see those guys play in the league for so long, and then now, going in and matching up with them.”

The Kings guard also spoke about an incident from his rookie year when Sacramento played the Portland Trail Blazers and Lillard.

“And Dame gave me my ‘welcome to the NBA’ moment,” Fox said. “So, just being able to match up with those guys is definitely fun for me.”

Damian Lillard spent the first 11 seasons of his NBA career with the Trail Blazers before being traded to the Milwaukee Bucks in the offseason.