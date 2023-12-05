Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report (Dec. 5): Latest on Khris Middleton, Brook Lopez's availability

Some key players will be out during the Milwaukee Bucks' NBA In-Season Tournament quarterfinal against the New York Knicks on Tuesday night. However, Khris Middleton and Brook Lopez are not listed in the Bucks' injury report. Both players are cleared to play for the Bucks as they host the Knicks at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.

Swingmen Jae Crowder and Pat Connaughton will not be in action in the upcoming game.

Jae Crowder underwent surgery on his left adductor and abdominal tear following the Bucks' loss last month against the Orlando Magic and will be out till the middle of January.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

On the other hand, The Athletic's Eric Nehm reported that Pat Connaughton will also sit out the Milwaukee Bucks-New York Knicks game to rest his sprained right ankle. Nehm also reported that Andre Jackson Jr. is questionable for the said game due to his lower back spasms.

Andre Jackson Jr. sat out the team's Saturday night encounter against the Atlanta Hawks, but the two-day rest could factor in if he would eventually play or not.

Khris Middleton, Brook Lopez have quiet game for Bucks vs. Hawks

Khris Middleton and Brook Lopez both had a quiet night offensively for the Milwaukee Bucks against the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday night.

The former finished with only 12 points, five rebounds, three assists and one steal. He was even a -8 on the floor. Meanwhile, Lopez only made 11 points, two rebounds and four assists, but made up for a quiet offense with a solid interior, blocking four shots.

Aside from Giannis Antetokounmpo's triple-double and Damian Lillard's solid offense, the night belonged to Cam Payne and Bobby Portis, who led the Milwaukee Bucks' bench charge in their 132-121 win.

Payne finished with 18 points, three rebounds, and two assists, while Portis added 15 points and 11 rebounds.

Milwaukee Bucks coach Adrian Griffin praised Cam Payne and Bobby Portis for their roles in the game, saying (via Sports Illustrated):

“I think Bobby in the first half and Cam in the second half, those guys were terrific. Cam is a veteran point guard and he showed it tonight. I thought he had great command of our offense and getting us in our sets.”

Expect Payne and Portis to step up again as the Bucks stay at home to welcome the Knicks in a high-stakes NBA In-Season Tournament quarterfinal.