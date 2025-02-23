Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report: Latest on Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard's availability for game vs Heat (Feb. 23)

The Milwaukee Bucks are set to face their conference rivals, the Miami Heat, in a regular season matchup on Sunday. Ahead of the game, the Bucks have six players on the injury report, including franchise stars Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard.

Giannis is listed as "probable" with a left calf strain and barring any last-minute setbacks, the two-time MVP is expected to suit up. He recently returned to action on Friday after missing several games, contributing 18 points in 19 minutes during Milwaukee’s 104-101 win over the Washington Wizards.

Lillard is also listed as "probable" due to a right hamstring strain. The former Portland Trail Blazers superstar sat out the previous game against the Wizards but is likely to return against the Heat.

Additionally, Taurean Prince, who missed the last game with a left ankle sprain, is probable, while Gary Trent Jr. is also on the injury report with a left knee contusion but is expected to be available.

Meanwhile, two key role players have already been ruled out. Pat Connaughton (left calf strain) and Bobby Portis (league suspension) will not be available for Milwaukee’s upcoming matchup.

The Milwaukee Bucks currently sit fifth in the Western Conference standings with a 31-24 record through 55 games. Doc Rivers' squad has shown some inconsistency in their recent stretch, splitting their last 10 games with five wins and five losses.

Where to watch Milwaukee Bucks vs. Miami Heat?

The Milwaukee Bucks vs. Miami Heat game is scheduled to take place on Sunday, Feb. 23, at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The game will tip off at 6 p.m. EST (3 p.m. PT).

The Bucks vs. Heat game will be televised live on FDSWI *(local) and FDSSUN (local). Live streaming will be available on the NBA League Pass and Fubo TV app and website (regional restrictions may apply).

