Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report: Latest on Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard's status for game vs Mavericks (Mar. 1)

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard are both expected to play in the Milwaukee Bucks' crucial matchup against the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday. Both are listed as "probable" for the game and are likely to be cleared as "available" before tip-off, barring any last-minute setbacks.

Giannis Antetokounmpo has been dealing with a left calf strain but has continued to play through the discomfort. He was in action during the Bucks' impressive victory over the Denver Nuggets on Thursday. He put up 28 points, grabbed 19 rebounds, recorded seven assists and blocked a shot in a thrilling showdown against Nikola Jokic.

Damian Lillard also played in the win over the Nuggets, though his offensive performance wasn't as standout. The superstar point guard took just nine shots in the game but played a crucial role in facilitating opportunities for his teammates. Coach Doc Rivers even praised Lillard's contribution after the Bucks' significant win over Denver.

"I thought Dame played a great game," Rivers said. "Because they clearly wanted to take him out of the game by doubling him or being up in him and he gave himself up for the team, so that the team could win. He used himself as a decoy over and over again and he got guys shots."

Meanwhile, Pat Connaughton (left calf strain), Pete Nance (left ankle sprain) and Bobby Portis Jr. (league suspension) have been ruled out.

Where to watch Milwaukee Bucks vs. Dallas Mavericks?

The Milwaukee Bucks will be at the at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas, on Saturday, Mar. 1, to face the Dallas Mavericks. The game is set to begin at 8:30 p.m. EST (5:30 p.m. PT).

Hoops fans can catch the action live on KFAA, FDSWI and WMLW for local broadcasts. For streaming, the NBA League Pass and Fubo TV app/website will provide live coverage, although regional restrictions may apply.

