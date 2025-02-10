Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report: Latest on Giannis Antetokounmpo's availability for blockbuster game vs Steph Curry's Warriors (Feb. 10)

Giannis Antetokounmpo will be sidelined for the Milwaukee Bucks blockbuster matchup against Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors on Monday. The "Greek Freak" is recovering from a mild left calf strain and is expected to remain out at least until the All-Star Game. He was also absent in the Bucks' 135-127 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday.

Milwaukee head coach Doc Rivers confirmed that the two-time league MVP will miss the team’s final three games before the All-Star break. However, he expressed optimism that Giannis could return to the court for the Bucks’ first game following the break.

"We’ve just been monitoring it, and it just hasn’t improved enough for us to play him," Rivers said. "If this was a playoff game, would he play? Probably yes. But this is not. And we want to make sure he’s playing in the playoffs."

With Giannis Antetokounmpo sidelined, the responsibility of leading the Bucks will rest on the shoulders of superstar Damian Lillard. Head coach Doc Rivers has already emphasized the need for Lillard to be more assertive and aggressive in his approach.

Lillard stepped up in Giannis' absence with a stellar performance against the Sixers, exploding for 43 points, seven rebounds, eight assists and two steals. The former Portland Trail Blazers guard showcased his ability to take charge, proving to be a dominant force on the court.

"I told Dame that he needs to be an aggressive scorer and an aggressive playmaker and that's a hard thing to do," Rivers said. "And I thought he did that tonight. I thought his downhill attacks to create other buckets were great and then that led him to his shooting."

The Bucks will need a collective team effort to compensate for Giannis Antetokounmpo’s absence. The one-time NBA champion is delivering another MVP-caliber season, averaging 31.8 points, 12.2 rebounds, 5.9 assists and 1.3 blocks per game.

Where to watch Milwaukee Bucks vs. Golden State Warriors?

The Milwaukee Bucks vs. Golden State Warriors game will take place on Monday, Feb. 10, at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The game will tip off at 8 p.m. EST (5 p.m. PT).

The Bucks vs. Warriors game will be broadcast live on NBCS-BA (local) and FDSWI (local). The pre game coverage will begin one hour before tip off while live streaming will be available on the NBA League Pass and Fubo TV app and website (regional restrictions may apply).

