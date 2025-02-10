Giannis Antetokounmpo's wife Mariah Riddlesprigger makes her feelings known as Caitlin Clark headlines Nike's newest ad

Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark was among several female athletes featured in Nike's first Super Bowl advertisement in 27 years. Afterward, Milwaukee Bucks superstar forward Giannis Antetokounmpo's wife, Mariah Riddlesprigger, commended the company's message of perseverance and vindication.

The Philadelphia Eagles matched up against the Kansas City Chiefs in Sunday's Super Bowl LIX, with ad slots in high demand. Nike seemingly attempted to capitalize on the ascension of women's sports with a commercial featuring standout female athletes from various sports.

This includes Clark and fellow basketball stars A'ja Wilson and Sabrina Ionescu, gymnast sensation Jordan Chiles, and tennis and track icons Aryna Sabalenka and Sha'Carri Richardson.

The ad features the athletes working on their crafts with Grammy-winning rapper Doechii providing a voice-over about them proving their doubters wrong.

"You can't make demands. You can't be proud. You can't keep score. You can't stand out," Doechii says in the commercial. "Whatever you do, you can't win. So, win."

The narrative seemingly resonated with Riddlesprigger. She shared the ad to her Instagram stories on Sunday and offered further encouragement to female athletes in her caption.

"Be all the things they say you can't be!" Riddlesprigger wrote. "Do all the things they say you can't do!"

Per The Wall Street Journal's Suzanne Vranica, the Super Bowl ad, Nike's first since 1998, is reportedly part of its rebranding efforts.

However, according to Nike chief marketing officer Nicole Hubbard Graham, the commercial is designed to inspire all athletes, regardless of gender.

"It's a timeless athlete insight of being told things you can't be and needing to overcome that," Graham said.

Caitlin Clark's Super Bowl ad appearance comes amid anticipation for her first Nike signature shoe

In addition to being part of Nike's latest advertising campaign, Caitlin Clark is in the process of developing her first signature shoe with the company. During an interview with Fortune last month, Nike CEO Elliott Hill confirmed the news.

"She was in yesterday working on her signature shoe that will launch. And we're working on her logo and her design of her logo," Hill said.

Clark, who signed an eight-year, $28 million endorsement deal with Nike in April 2024, took the WNBA by storm during her rookie season. She won Rookie of the Year and earned All-WNBA first team and All-Star designations. So, anticipation will likely only continue to grow ahead of the rising superstar's expected 2026 shoe release.

