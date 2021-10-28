Milwaukee Bucks injury update: Latest news on Bobby Portis' and Brook Lopez's status for tonight's game against Minnesota Timberwolves

Going on a grueling NBA championship run takes a toll on one's body and the Milwaukee Bucks have started to face the consequences. They had the shortest offseason in the league alongside the Phoenix Suns and the players obviously didn't have adequate time to heal and rest their bodies. The Milwaukee Bucks started their title defense with a 3-1 run to begin the 2021-22 regular season.

They won their opening night game against the Brooklyn Nets after receiving their 2021 championship rings. The Milwaukee Bucks suffered their first loss of the season due to an injury-riddled roster against the Miami Heat. However, Giannis Antetokounmpo and co. carried the Bucks through in their last two games - against the Spurs and Pacers.

Frank Madden @fmaddenNBA How weird has the Bucks’ first week been?

- Pat Connaughton is the only Buck at >30 mpg

- Including Pacers game, Brook Lopez will have missed more games (3) than he did all of last season

The Milwaukee Bucks welcome their neighbors, the Minnesota Timberwolves, on Thursday. However, they are still missing a lot of their rotational players.

What is the status of Brook Lopez and Bobby Portis for the Milwaukee Bucks?

Bobby Portis and Brook Lopez at the Milwaukee Bucks Media Day [Source: NBA]

Bobby Portis is officially listed as probable for the Milwaukee Bucks due to a left hamstring strain. Meanwhile, Brook Lopez is ruled out of the game against the Minnesota Timberwolves due to soreness in his back.

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm Bucks’ first injury report for tomorrow night vs. Minnesota:Semi Ojeleye (left calf strain) and Bobby Portis (left hamstring strain) are both probable.Donte DiVincenzo (left ankle recovery), Jrue Holiday (left ankle sprain) and Brook Lopez (back soreness) are OUT. Bucks’ first injury report for tomorrow night vs. Minnesota:Semi Ojeleye (left calf strain) and Bobby Portis (left hamstring strain) are both probable.Donte DiVincenzo (left ankle recovery), Jrue Holiday (left ankle sprain) and Brook Lopez (back soreness) are OUT.

The two big men were a crucial piece of the Milwaukee Bucks' 2021 title run. Lopez was a star in the postseason, doing whatever it took for the team to win. He stepped up hugely for the Bucks in Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals against the Atlanta Hawks when Giannis Antetokounmpo was injured. Had Lopez not dropped 33 points in that Game 5, the Milwaukee Bucks might not have reached the NBA Finals.

On the other hand, Bobby Portis was the team's energizer bunny. He is a fan favorite in the Deer District and even his smallest buckets fired up the crowd. Portis hustled for loose balls, sunk timely three-pointers and grabbed critical rebounds. His energy was infectious and whenever he was on the floor, the Wisconsin faithful would chant "Bobby! Bobby!"

When will Brook Lopez and Bobby Portis return?

Bobby Portis in Game 6 of the 2021 NBA Finals

Brook Lopez has been ruled out with a back injury and his return timeline is not fixed. Whereas Bobby Portis is listed as probable for the game so even if he doesn't lace up for the game against the Timberwolves, he is expected to return soon enough.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar