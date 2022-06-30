Milwaukee Bucks Summer League 2022 roster, dates, and complete schedule

The Milwaukee Bucks enjoyed a strong regular season, scoring an average of 115.5 points to finish third in that category.

With 51 regular-season wins, the Bucks held the third seed going into the playoffs, but Khris Middleton’s injury meant the team was unable to get very far. The Boston Celtics forced them to Game 7 in the second round, and ultimately progressed to the Eastern Conference Finals at their expense.

The Milwaukee Bucks found two youngsters via the 2022 NBA Draft, who could become valuable rotational pieces for the upcoming season. The Summer League will be a platform for these youngsters to showcase their talent and get a feel for the league.

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks "I think we see a guy who's very versatile." "I think we see a guy who's very versatile." https://t.co/4eovS51Buk

The Bucks are set to participate in the NBA 2K23 Summer League in Las Vegas, with four games on their schedule.

Milwaukee Bucks roster for the Summer League

MarJon Beauchamp and Hugo Besson will get a chance to display their talent in Las Vegas after drawing some attention in the draft.

Beauchamp was the team’s first-round pick and has some experience in the G League. He averaged 15.1 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 2.3 assists with the NBA G League Ignite. Besson, on the other hand, is a creative guard from France who would increase the team’s firepower and depth.

As of now, the Bucks have announced only nine players on their roster:

Player Name Position MarJon Beauchamp Forward/Guard Hugo Besson Guard Evans Ganapamo Forward AJ Green Guard Matthew Hurt Forward Sandro Mamukelashvili Forward Iverson Molinar Guard Rayjon Tucker Guard Luca Vildoza Guard

The Bucks have some exciting talent on their roster, including Evans Ganapamo, who played for the Cape Town Tigers in the Basketball Africa League. Sandro Mamuklashvili, Luca Vildoza and Rayjon Tucker will try to utilize this opportunity as well, having played limited minutes last season.

Milwaukee Bucks Summer League schedule and dates

Date & Time Match Broadcast 8th July 2022; 7 PM ET Milwaukee Bucks vs Brooklyn Nets NBA TV 11th July 2022; 8 PM ET Milwaukee Bucks vs Boston Celtics NBA TV 13th July 2022; 4 PM ET Milwaukee Bucks vs Minnesota Timberwolves NBA TV 14th July 2022; 7 PM ET Milwaukee Bucks vs Dallas Mavericks ESPNU

The Milwaukee Bucks are scheduled to play four games in the Las Vegas Summer League, starting with a match-up against the Brooklyn Nets. They will follow that up with a clash against their latest playoffs foe the Boston Celtics.

The Minnesota Timberwolves and the Dallas Mavericks will be the other two teams they face, giving them an opportunity to test their draft picks.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is expected to come out stronger in the upcoming season, having put in some time in the weight room. Khris Middleton’s return is expected to be a massive boost as well.

However, the focus for now will be on their Summer League match-ups, with the task of identifying the skillsets their talented youngsters can bring to the fore. It will be an exciting league for the Milwaukee Bucks, given the wide range of talent they possess within their ranks.

