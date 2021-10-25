Milwaukee Bucks vs Indiana Pacers: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - October 25th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Indiana Pacers, led by Domantas Sabonis, will host the Milwaukee Bucks at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in their fourth game of the 2021-22 NBA season on Monday.

Although the Pacers have lost two back-to-back games against the Washington Wizards and the Charlotte Hornets, their impressive defending and balanced attacking have troubled their opponents incessantly.

In the game against Washington, Camp Indiana refused to back down despite Kyle Kuzma and Spencer Dinwiddie's exceptional performances. The kind of fighting spirit the Pacers have shown at the start of the season will make Rick Carlisle and his squad confident about what lies ahead.

The Milwaukee Bucks, on the other hand, have two wins and one loss to their name as of now. After thrashing the Brooklyn Nets on opening night, they reinstated their supremacy in the league. However, their match against the Indiana Pacers will not be a walk in the park.

With multiple attackers and a strong defensive presence on both rosters, we predict that week 2 of the season will start with an electrifying game.

Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report

The Milwaukee Bucks have one of the most complete squads in the league. However, with Bobby Portis, Brook Lopez and Jrue Holiday unable to play in all three of their previous matches, the Bucks have been unable to showcase the true strength of their roster.

The Milwaukee Bucks will most likely play without five of their players in the upcoming game against the Indiana Pacers.

According to the official injury report submitted by the team, Donte DiVincenzo, Brook Lopez and Semi Ojeleye have been listed as "out" due to injuries. Jrue Holiday has been marked as doubtful, while Bobby Portis has been listed as questionable. The duo may not play based on their recovery status leading up to the game.

Player Name Status Reason Brook Lopez Out Sore back Donte DiVincenzo Out Left ankle injury recovery Semi Ojeleye Out Strained left calf Jrue Holiday Doubtful Sprained left ankle Bobby Portis Questionable Strained left hamstring

Indiana Pacers Injury Report

In 2020-21, Caris LeVert and TJ Warren were two of the top five scorers on their squad. However, with injuries hounding the duo, they are yet to play a single game in the ongoing season. The two players will continue to be sidelined for the upcoming match against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Meanwhile, Kelan Martin, who is suffering from a strained left hamstring, will also miss his fourth game in a row on Monday.

Player Name Status Reason Kelan Martin Out Strained left hamstring TJ Warren Out Left navicular fracture Caris LeVert Out Sore lower back

Milwaukee Bucks vs Indiana Pacers: Predicted Lineups

Milwaukee Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo in a game against the Los Angeles Clippers

Giannis Antetokounmpo is currently in peak physical form and has performed decently for his team. He is averaging 22.7 points and 10.7 rebounds in the ongoing season.

He will definitely start alongside Khris Middleton and Pat Connaughton on the frontcourt. Strangely, Pat, a shooting guard, is playing as the center in Brook's absence. We think he will continue to do so until Lopez makes a complete recovery.

Meanwhile, Grayson Allen will join George Hill on the backcourt.

Indiana Pacers

We believe that the Indiana Pacers will not make any changes to their lineup from the game against the Charlotte Hornets.

The team is performing well and has given some great squads a run for their money. Therefore, we believe that Carlisle will not experiment too much with his starting 5s.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Indiana Pacers: Predicted Starting 5s

Milwaukee Bucks

Point Guard - George Hill | Shooting Guard - Grayson Allen | Small Forward - Khris Middleton | Power Forward - Giannis Antetokounmpo | Center - Pat Connaughton

Indiana Pacers

Point Guard - Malcolm Brogdon | Shooting Guard - Chris Duarte | Small Forward - Justin Holiday | Power Forward - Domantas Sabonis | Center - Myles Turner

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh