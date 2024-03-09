Milwaukee Bucks vs LA Lakers Game Results and Highlights: Top 5 Moments

The Milwaukee Bucks were at Crypto.Com Arena on Friday to take on the LA Lakers for the first time this season. Milwaukee, which ran off six straight wins, was just coming off a humiliating 125-90 thumping at the hands of the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday. They looked to vent their frustrations on the home team that didn’t have LeBron James due to a foot injury.

Without the four-time MVP, the Lakers played with energy, focus and determination against the Eastern Conference powerhouse. Behind Anthony Davis, D’Angelo Russell and Austin Reaves, they gave the Bucks a big fight right off the start.

After Milwaukee raced to an early lead, LA responded with a series of runs. The game was a seesaw battle since the initial flurries between the two teams. The end-to-end action gave basketball fans several highlight reels to enjoy.

D'Angelo Russell's clutch baskets including the game-winner and Spencer Dinwiddie's block on Damian Lillard sealed the LA Lakers' 123-122 win over the Milwaukee Bucks.

Here are the top 5 highlights and moments of the Milwaukee Bucks vs LA Lakers game

#5 Giannis Antetokounmpo's under-the-basket layup versus Anthony Davis

The Giannis Antetokounmpo-Anthony Davis matchup was undoubtedly the top head-to-head battle in the Milwaukee Bucks’ encounter with the LA Lakers. Without “King James,” the two big men were going to be the headliners.

The two-time MVP got the better of Davis midway through the first period. He received the ball on the left elbow before a sudden spin left AD a bit behind. Antetokounmpo completed the move by finishing the layup on the other end. It was the first skirmish between the two superstars.

#4 Damian Lillard surpasses Reggie Miller for 4th on the all-time 3-pointers list

Damian Lillard had a historic night for the Milwaukee Bucks. He hit a triple with 2:51 remaining in the second quarter. The 3-pointer gave him 261 for his career to move ahead of the legendary Reggie Miller for fourth on the 3-pointers made list.

Up next for Lillard is LA Clippers star James Harden who has 2910 and counting.

#3 Anthony Davis stuffs Giannis Antetokounmpo

After Giannis Antetokounmpo's impressive layup in the first quarter, the LA Lakers big man refused to get beaten again. Midway through the third period, Antetokounmpo executed another spin going to the middle of the paint but Davis was ready. He stuffed "The Greek Freak" to force a 24-second shot-clock violation.

#2 D'Angelo Russell's go-ahead basket

D'Angelo Russell scored the Lakers' last eight points, none bigger than the one that pushed the LA Lakers to the final lead of the game. Russell patiently waited for Milwaukee's defense to play out before attacking Damian Lillard.

Milwaukee Bucks center Brook Lopez failed to show up as he was too focused on defending the lob. "D-Lo" calmly hoisted the floater for the all-important basket.

#1 Spencer Dinwiddie's game-sealing block over Damian Lillard

Spencer Dinwiddie was expected to bolster the LA Lakers' offense. On Friday night, he showed the Milwaukee Bucks that he could also be counted on defense.

Matchup against Damian Lillard, who has four game-winning career shots, Dindwiddie arguably had the best defensive play of his career. He rejected Lillard's jumper to seal the Lakers' 123-122 win over the Bucks.