Milwaukee Bucks vs Miami Heat Prediction & Match Preview - April 22nd, 2023 | Game 3, 2023 NBA Playoffs

The Milwaukee Bucks used a collective effort to drown the Miami Heat with three-pointers in Game 2 and tie the series at 1-1. Milwaukee played without Giannis Antetokounmpo, who suffered from a bruised back.

For at least one game, the Bucks didn’t need their best player.

Milwaukee carved up Miami’s defense by going to Brook Lopez early. The big man’s 14 first-quarter points helped open up the perimeter. From there, Bobby Portis, Grayson Allen, Pat Connaughton and Joe Ingles took over.

The Bucks hit 25-49 three-pointers (51.0%) to take a stranglehold of the game. Miami’s efficiency wasn’t too bad. They were 44.4% from behind the arc but hit only 16 three-pointers. Milwaukee’s volume baked in with their efficiency was just the biggest difference in Game 2.

The Miami Heat received another outstanding performance from Jimmy Butler, who finished with 25 points, three rebounds, three assists and two steals. Miami just couldn’t get themselves back on track as the Bucks were firing on all cylinders starting the second quarter of the game.

Miami HEAT @MiamiHEAT Take the positives, move forward & get the job done at home 🗣 Take the positives, move forward & get the job done at home 🗣 https://t.co/VDeM40D7tF

Miami coach Erik Spoelstra wasn’t extra concerned with the loss. They got the split they wanted and will be raring to defend their home floor on Saturday.

Where to watch

Game 3 of the series between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Miami Heat will start at 7:30 PM ET. ESPN will feature the game on national TV while local coverage will be handled by Bally Sports Sun and Bally Sports Wisconsin.

The game can also be streamed via the NBA League Pass.

Game preview

Giannis Antetokounmpo is questionable for the Milwaukee Bucks heading into Game 3 against the Miami Heat.

The Milwaukee Bucks jumped the gun on the Miami Heat in Game 2. They would be hard-pressed to do the same now that the Heat are in South Florida.

Miami’s crowd will be rowdy and ready. They know what happened in the second game of the series and will not let their team fall for the same mistake in Game 3.

Miami HEAT @MiamiHEAT 24 hours. Time to protect home court. 24 hours. Time to protect home court. https://t.co/cXATEZ7y2W

The last time the playoffs came to Miami was in Game 7 of the 2022 Eastern Conference Finals between the Heat and the Boston Celtics. Boston, behind Jayson Tatum’s spectacular night, eliminated Miami on their floor.

Jimmy Butler vowed to return to the conference finals after last year’s heartbreaking loss as the top seed. Beating the Milwaukee Bucks for a 2-1 series lead could be a big step in that direction.

Giannis Antetokounmpo was upgraded from doubtful to questionable a few hours before Game 2. He remains iffy for Game 3, but could be available as tip-off time draws near.

Underdog NBA @Underdog__NBA Giannis Antetokounmpo (back) questionable for Saturday. Giannis Antetokounmpo (back) questionable for Saturday.

If Antetokounmpo plays, the Bucks will be tough to beat, particularly as the Heat will be without the injured Tyler Herro.

Game prediction

Spread: Bucks (-4.5)

Total (O/U): 220.5

Moneyline: Bucks (-200) vs. Heat (+170)

Milwaukee’s offense (116.9 PPG) might be too much for Miami’s defense (109.8) to overcome, especially if Giannis Antetokounmpo is available.

Milwaukee Bucks 118, Miami Heat 110

