  • Milwaukee Bucks vs New Orleans Pelicans Game Player Stats and Box Scores for March 28

By Michael Macasero
Modified Mar 29, 2024 01:24 GMT
New Orleans Pelicans v Milwaukee Bucks
Milwaukee Bucks vs New Orleans Pelicans box scores for March 28

The Milwaukee Bucks were in Louisiana on Thursday for a matchup against the New Orleans Pelicans. After winning 141-117 in the first meeting, the Bucks could sweep the season series against their Western Conference playoff-bound opponents. Milwaukee’s Big Three of Giannis Antetokounmpo, Damian Lillard and Khris Middleton were cleared to play so they will be at the forefront of the Bucks’ attack.

The first quarter was a somewhat sloppy start with both teams struggling to put up points. The defense also played a key part in the stuttering beginning. New Orleans emerged with a 26-25 lead after the first 12 minutes ended.

The second frame was a more free-flowing game with the Pelicans rampaging through Milwaukee’s defense. CJ McCollum, Zion Williamson and Jonas Valanciunas pushed the home team to a 61-45 advantage after the first half. Giannis Antetokounmpo and Malik Beasley each had 12 points to stay within sight of the hosts.

Milwaukee Bucks vs New Orleans Pelicans game player stats and box scores

Milwaukee Bucks game player stats

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Giannis Antetokounmpo1281001
Khris Middleton212102
Brook Lopez331012
Damian Lillard825002
Malik Beasley1210000
Jae Crowder012000
Bobby Portis560002
Patrick Beverley010000
Pat Connaughton300000
New Orleans Pelicans game player stats

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Zion Williamson1032001
Herb Jones923330
Jonas Valanciunas1341112
CJ McCollum1864101
Trey Murphy III572100
Larry Nance Jr.441200
Nnaji Marshall021000
Jordan Hawkins200000
Giannis Antetokounmpo, Damian Lillard, Khris Middleton and CJ McCollum 3-pointers tonight

The Milwaukee Bucks' star trio went 1-for-7 from deep in 3-pointers in the first half. Middleton muffed all four of his attempts from deep.

CJ McCollum, who had the hot had for the New Orleans Pelicans in the first half, finished 2-for-5 from rainbow distance.

