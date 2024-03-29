Milwaukee Bucks vs New Orleans Pelicans Game Player Stats and Box Scores for March 28

The Milwaukee Bucks were in Louisiana on Thursday for a matchup against the New Orleans Pelicans. After winning 141-117 in the first meeting, the Bucks could sweep the season series against their Western Conference playoff-bound opponents. Milwaukee’s Big Three of Giannis Antetokounmpo, Damian Lillard and Khris Middleton were cleared to play so they will be at the forefront of the Bucks’ attack.

The first quarter was a somewhat sloppy start with both teams struggling to put up points. The defense also played a key part in the stuttering beginning. New Orleans emerged with a 26-25 lead after the first 12 minutes ended.

The second frame was a more free-flowing game with the Pelicans rampaging through Milwaukee’s defense. CJ McCollum, Zion Williamson and Jonas Valanciunas pushed the home team to a 61-45 advantage after the first half. Giannis Antetokounmpo and Malik Beasley each had 12 points to stay within sight of the hosts.

Milwaukee Bucks vs New Orleans Pelicans game player stats and box scores

Milwaukee Bucks game player stats

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Giannis Antetokounmpo 12 8 1 0 0 1 Khris Middleton 2 1 2 1 0 2 Brook Lopez 3 3 1 0 1 2 Damian Lillard 8 2 5 0 0 2 Malik Beasley 12 1 0 0 0 0 Jae Crowder 0 1 2 0 0 0 Bobby Portis 5 6 0 0 0 2 Patrick Beverley 0 1 0 0 0 0 Pat Connaughton 3 0 0 0 0 0 Danilo Gallinari - - - - - - - - - - MarJon Beauchamp - - - - - - - - - - Thanasis Antetokounmpo - - - - - - - - -- A.J. Green - - - - - - - - - - Andre Jackson Jr. - - - - - - - - - -

New Orleans Pelicans game player stats

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Zion Williamson 10 3 2 0 0 1 Herb Jones 9 2 3 3 3 0 Jonas Valanciunas 13 4 1 1 1 2 CJ McCollum 18 6 4 1 0 1 Trey Murphy III 5 7 2 1 0 0 Larry Nance Jr. 4 4 1 2 0 0 Nnaji Marshall 0 2 1 0 0 0 Jordan Hawkins 2 0 0 0 0 0 Jeremiah Robinson-Earl - - - - - - - - - - Cody Zeller - - - - - - - - - - Jose Alvarado - - - - - - - - - -

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Damian Lillard, Khris Middleton and CJ McCollum 3-pointers tonight

The Milwaukee Bucks' star trio went 1-for-7 from deep in 3-pointers in the first half. Middleton muffed all four of his attempts from deep.

CJ McCollum, who had the hot had for the New Orleans Pelicans in the first half, finished 2-for-5 from rainbow distance.