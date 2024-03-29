Milwaukee Bucks vs New Orleans Pelicans Game Results and Highlights: Top 5 viral moments

The Milwaukee Bucks traveled to Louisiana on Thursday for a face-off against the New Orleans Pelicans. With a commanding 141-117 victory in their previous encounter, the Bucks aimed to complete a season series sweep against their Western Conference's playoff-bound adversaries.

Milwaukee's formidable trio, comprised of Giannis Antetokounmpo, Damian Lillard, and Khris Middleton, were given the green light to take the court, positioning them at the forefront of the Bucks' offensive strategy.

The opening quarter witnessed a somewhat sluggish start as both teams grappled to find their offensive rhythm. Strong defensive performances contributed to the tentative beginning. New Orleans emerged with a narrow 26-25 lead as the initial 12 minutes drew to a close.

In the second quarter, the game took on a more fluid pace, with the Pelicans asserting dominance against Milwaukee's defense. Led by CJ McCollum, Zion Williamson, and Jonas Valanciunas, the home team surged to a commanding 61-45 advantage by halftime.

Despite the Pelicans' strong performance, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Malik Beasley managed to contribute 12 points each, keeping the Bucks within striking distance of the hosts. The game ended in a 107-100 win for the Pelicans.

Milwaukee Bucks vs New Orleans Pelicans top 5 highlights and viral moments

#5 Giannis Antetokounmpo spins off Zion Williamson

Giannis Antetokounmpo initiated the game with a burst of aggression. In a noteworthy play against Zion, he began his drive by veering left and swiftly executed a spin move to evade Williamson, culminating in an extended stretched layup with no defensive challenge.

#4 Larry Nance Jr. with the tough finish over Giannis Antetokounmpo

After executing a pick-and-roll with CJ McCollum, Larry Nance capitalized on the space in the paint upon receiving the pass. Giannis Antetokounmpo attempted to recover as the help side defender, but his efforts were in vain as Nance elevated before Giannis could react, completing the play with a challenging finger roll layup.

#3 Giannis Antetokounmpo scores Bucks 20 points straight

Giannis Antetokounmpo assumed control as the Bucks announced at the beginning of the third quarter that Damian Lillard had exited for injury management.

Single-handedly, Giannis rattled off 16 consecutive points, prompting the Pelicans to call a timeout. He achieved this feat by relentlessly attacking the paint in transition, drawing fouls, and even sinking a mid-range jumper, narrowing the deficit from 14 points to just 3.

#2 Giannis Antetokounmpo and Zion Williamson foul dillema

Giannis Antetokounmpo initiated a drive from the top of the key with Zion positioned in the paint, resulting in what the referees deemed as his fifth foul of the game.

Bucks coach Doc Rivers promptly issued a challenge, successfully overturning the initial call. This pivotal decision spared Antetokounmpo from his fifth foul, granting the Bucks another opportunity to stay competitive in the game.

#1 Herb Jones with the clutch steal to seal the game

Malik Beasley, situated at the left corner, chose not to take the shot and instead drove directly along the baseline. Finding himself with limited options, he attempted to pass the ball back out to the 3-point line.

However, Herb Jones astutely anticipated the pass and managed to steal the ball. This turnover enabled Zion Williamson to launch an aggressive transition attack, ultimately drawing the foul that sealed the game.

