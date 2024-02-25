Milwaukee Bucks vs Philadelphia 76ers injury report for February 25 | 2023-24 NBA Season

The Milwaukee Bucks will look to continue their winning ways as they look to finish their three-game road trip with a win against the Joel Embiid-less Philadelphia 76ers at the Wells Fargo Center on Sunday. After going down to the Memphis Grizzlies, Giannis Antetokounmpo & co. bounced back with a win against the formidable Minnesota Timberwolves. They will fancy their chances against the Sixers, who are 4-6 in their last ten games.

Despite the absence of their big man, the hosts managed to stay in contention. They are still a top-five unit in the East with a 33-23 record and one win less than the New York Knicks. The Bucks have two more losses than the second-placed Cleveland Cavaliers and are 36-21. The Sunday matchup will see both sides attempt to make a surge and cement their playoff spots as the regular season hits its final stretch.

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Philadelphia 76ers injury report

Milwaukee Bucks injury report for Feb. 25

The Bucks have listed Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) as probable for Sunday's matchup against the 76ers. Khris Middleton (ankle) was unable to practice on Thursday and was ruled out after head coach Doc Rivers said the forward was likely to miss a couple of games.

Milwaukee Bucks predicted starting lineup for Feb. 25

Position Player PG Damian Lillard SG Malik Beasley SF Jae Crowder PF Giannis Antetokounmpo C Brook Lopez

Philadelphia 76ers injury report for Feb. 25

The Sixers will be without big man Joel Embiid, who after knee surgery will be evaluated in six-eight weeks. Robert Covington (knee) is sidelined for the matchup as well, while KJ Martin is day-to-day and listed as probable with a right ankle impingement.

Philadelphia 76ers predicted starting lineup for Feb. 25

The Philadelphia 76ers will most likely stick to the same lineup they used in their last game against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Position Player PG Tyrese Maxey SG Buddy Hield SF Tobias Harris PF Kelly Oubre Jr. C Paul Reed

What happened to Giannis Antetokounmpo and Joel Embiid?

Milwaukee had a bit of a scare with Giannis Antetokounmpo's knee issue. The forward was on the injury list ahead of the game against the Minnesota Timberwolves but did manage to play. He is listed probable against Philly, and given how he fared against Minnesota, where it appeared that he was indeed fine, chances are that the 'Greek Freak' will lace up on Sunday.

The Battle of the Bigs will have to wait. Joel Embiid is on the recovery table after successfully undergoing knee surgery earlier this month and will be sidelined for six to eight weeks. After he went down during the team's contest against the Golden State Warriors, Embiid who had earlier missed a couple of games with swelling in his knee was later revealed to have a left meniscus issue.

How to watch Milwaukee Bucks vs Philadelphia 76ers?

The Bucks head to Philadelphia to take on the 76ers in a noon game with tip-off slated for 1 pm ET. The marquee matchup will be televised on ABC. Fans can also tune into ESPN Radio, 97.5 The Fanatic, 620 AM/103.3 FM WTMJ to listen to the game.