"'Mind the Game' may continue" - JJ Redick says podcast venture started with LeBron James could continue, on one condition

After getting named the LA Lakers' next coach, JJ Redick touched on his decision to step away from podcasting. However, Redick noted that his popular "Mind the Game" podcast with Lakers superstar forward LeBron James could continue, on one condition.

Redick and James debuted their podcast, produced by their media production companies, ThreeFourTwo Productions and Uninterrupted, on March 19. It features them engaging in weekly in-depth basketball-related discussions.

The podcast instantly became a hit among fans, providing an alternative to more traditional NBA-centric media content, primarily created to generate views and clicks. Nevertheless, on Monday, Redick announced his plan to take an extended break from podcasting, just over three months after his and James' podcast began.

“For the time being—and hopefully it’s a very, very long time—I am excommunicated from the content space,” Redick said during his Lakers introductory press conference. “There will be no podcasts."

However, later in the day, the former 15-year NBA veteran clarified his comments during an ESPN LA interview. Redick noted that the podcast still has a chance to continue in his absence.

"I should have clarified, though. 'Mind the Game' may continue, just not with me," Redick said. "I am gonna have zero involvement in any sort of media production. I just wanna be clear on that. I want to coach basketball, and only coach basketball."

It's unclear who could replace JJ Redick on "Mind the Game." However, it would likely need to be someone who could match his renowned high basketball IQ.

With his media production hiatus, the first-time coach also leaves behind his other prominent basketball podcast "The Old Man and the Three." Per ESPN, that podcast garnered his production company "a multimillion-dollar distribution deal with Wondery and Amazon Music in 2022."

Thus, Redick already appears to be taking his new coaching gig very seriously.

JJ Redick on why he decided to transition from podcasting to coaching

During Monday's press conference, JJ Redick also highlighted his motivation to transition from podcasting and working as an ESPN broadcaster to coaching.

According to Redick, after getting the opportunity to interview for the Toronto Raptors' head coaching opening last offseason, he realized coaching was his calling.

"It was really after I interviewed for the Toronto job last year that I knew that I wanted to be a head coach in the NBA," Redick said. "And so, the last year, I spent a lot of time talking to coaches, talking with GMs, picking their brains. I just felt like this is what I'm supposed to be doing."

The Raptors ultimately hired Darko Rajakovic, a longtime NBA assistant coach, over Redick. Afterward, the former sharpshooter continued to accept coaching interview invitations. He now finds himself at the helm of one of the league's most prestigious franchises despite having no NBA coaching experience.

However, Redick appears ready to accept the challenge of shepherding LA's veteran core back to title contention following its Round 1 postseason exit.

