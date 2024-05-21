"Minnesota Lakers Wolves" - D'Angelo Russell drops cryptic IG post predicting winner of Mavericks vs Timberwolves clash

D'Angelo Russell’s season is over after the LA Lakers were eliminated in five games by the Denver Nuggets in the first round of the playoffs. “D-Lo,” who some predicted to have a bounce-back series against the Nuggets, had an up-and-down performance stretch. He averaged 14.2 points but shot just 38.4%, including 31.8% from behind the arc.

With the Lakers on vacation, Russell’s attention quickly focused on the next series where the Nuggets were stunned by the Minnesota Timberwolves. The point guard had to be thrilled his former team dethroned the former champs to reach the Western Conference finals. Awaiting Anthony Edwards and Co. will be Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving and the Dallas Mavericks.

D'Angelo Russell is weighing in on the outcome of the conference finals. He posted a story on Instagram that likely predicted who would win the Wolves-Mavericks showdown:

“Minnesota Lakers [laugh emoji] Wolves in 4”

D'Angelo Russell's story on Instagram

The story showed Russell, Jarred Vanderbilt and Taurean Prince, all former Timberwolves players. “D-Lo” and Vando arrived in Hollywood in February 2023 as part of the Russell Westbrook deal. The former MVP was dealt to the Utah Jazz in a three-team trade that allowed LA to acquire Russell and Vanderbilt from Minnesota.

A week after the Denver Nuggets won their first franchise championship, Lakers GM Rob Pelinka went out to get another former Wolves player. He signed Prince from free agency to reunite the three. It’s easy to figure out why Russell captioned his post as “Minnesota Lakers” with all three in the photo.

A sweep by the real Timberwolves against the Mavericks, though, will be highly unlikely. It may even be the biggest surprise in the playoffs if the series ends with Minnesota bringing out the broom versus Doncic's team.

D'Angelo Russell’s ‘Minnesota Lakers’ may be splintered next season

D'Angelo Russell’s future may no longer be with the LA Lakers starting next season. He has an $18.6 million player option, one that he could opt out of to become an unrestricted free agent. The Orlando Magic, which can offer him a longer and bigger deal, are reportedly interested in him. He could take his talents there.

Taurean Prince, on the other hand, is already an unrestricted free agent. He signed a one-year, $4.5 million deal to play for Darvin Ham in 2023. The Lakers reportedly tried to trade him but eventually decided to keep him due to Jarred Vanderbilt’s injury. Like Russell, he could be playing elsewhere.

Vanderbilt is the only one secured long-term by the Lakers. In September last year, he signed a four-year, $48 million contract which will kick in starting the 2024-25 season. D'Angelo Russell’s Minnesota Lakers could be down to just one player next season in Los Angeles.