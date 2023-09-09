Minnesota Lynx vs Indiana Fever prediction & game preview - September 10, 2023 | WNBA

The Minnesota Lynx and the Indiana Fever will meet for the fourth and last time in the WNBA regular season. Indiana owns the season series after winning two of the last three games.

The Fever, however, have been relegated to the lottery for the seventh straight year following a 110-100 loss to the Dallas Wings on Sept. 1. A loss to the Connecticut Sun on Friday guaranteed that they will have the best odds of winning the 2024 draft lottery.

The Lynx (19-20), on the other hand, will be playing for the 5-7 playoff spots along with the Atlanta Dream (19-20) and Washington Mystics (18-21). As it stands, Atlanta is fifth, Minnesota in sixth place and Washington holds the seventh spot.

The Indiana Fever will have nothing to play for on Sunday on their homecourt against the Minnesota Lynx.

Minnesota Lynx vs. Indiana Fever preview

The Fever have played a couple of non-bearing games since the aforementioned loss to the Dallas Wings. They have usually played hard but they just couldn't consistently play well for an entire game.

In the loss to the Connecticut Sun on Friday, Kelsey Mitchell, NaLyssa Smith, Aliyah Boston, Erica Wheeler and Victoria Vivians played significant minutes. Still, they were overmatched by their opponents who had already clinched a playoff berth.

The Minnesota Lynx lost a crucial game to the Chicago Sky on Friday, further complicating their seeding while allowing Chicago to earn a playoff spot. Minnesota will be determined to bounce back from that sorry 92-87 loss.

Expect Napheesa Collier, Diamond Miller, Kayla McBride, Dorka Juhasz and Tiffany Mitchell to log their usual minutes for the Lynx.

Prediction

Stranger things have happened in basketball but the Minnesota Lynx are likely going to edge the Indiana Fever. There is still much at stake for the Lynx so they will go all out for a win.

The Fever have already joined the Seattle Storm, Phoenix Mercury and LA Sparks in the lottery. They grabbed the best odds of winning the 2024 lottery draft following their latest loss. No one will be surprised if the Lynx will extend their two-game losing streak.

Minnesota will start the playoffs on the road regardless of where they end up after the game against Indiana. If they grab the fifth spot, they will start the 2023 WNBA playoffs against the Dallas Wings at College Park Center.

A win against the Indiana Fever in their last regular season game will be a nice momentum builder for Minnesota as they open the postseason away from their fans.

