How much do WNBA players make? Salary range and contract explored

The WNBA, currently in its 27th season, is the oldest professional women's sports league in the United States. However, its players don't earn a lot compared to their counterparts in the NBA. Let's explore how much these players make and what is the salary range in the league.

According to Sporting News, the average salary in the WNBA as of this season is $147,745. That is 64 times lower than the average salary in the NBA, which is around $9.5 million this season.

The highest possible salary for pro women's basketball players in the US is capped at $234,936. On the other hand, the highest-paid player on the men's side is Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors with a salary of $48 million.

As for the salary floor, incoming rookies selected in the third round are eligible to earn $62,285 per year. With the new CBA signed in 2020, players can earn as much as $650,000 in bonuses, which is was impossible a few years ago.

"With bonuses, players can now make $650,000," WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert told Time Magazine last year. "For four-and-a-half months of work, that isn't bad. I wish my daughter who graduated from college four years ago would have that opportunity, but she doesn’t, right? We're making enormous progress."

The main problem with the WNBA is they don't generate any money to warrant a salary increase. The league continues to earn record revenue over the past few years but is still unable to turn a profit in its 27-year history.

WNBA players earn more overseas

Brittney Griner playing for UMMC Ekaterinburg in Russia (Photo: UMMC Ekaterinburg/Instagram)

One of the realities in the life of a WNBA player is taking your talents overseas in the offseason. Women's basketball players do not have the same career longevity as their male counterparts so they make the decision to play in Europe, where they earn much more.

According to a report by CNN, top WNBA stars can earn around $1 million per season playing in Europe. It's also worth noting that about half of the entire league plays overseas in countries such as the Czech Republic, Israel, Italy, Russia and Turkey, where the minimum salary is very lucrative.

Phoenix Mercury star Brittney Griner, who was arrested in Russia last year, was there to play for UMMC Ekaterinburg due to a million-dollar contract. Even the league's GOAt, Diana Taurasi played for UMMC Ekaterinburg with an annual salary of $1.5 million.

Taurasi even sat out the entire 2015 season because UMMC Ekaterinburg wanted her to get some rest. She eventually retired from playing overseas in 2017, but continues to play in the league and is currently in her 19th season.

