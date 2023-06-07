"That little boy grew up to be Scott Foster" - Fans won't sympathize with Chris Paul after his daughter's schoolmate said he has no NBA ring

Chris Paul shared the struggles of her daughter Camryn Alexis at school when a classmate told her that her father has no NBA championship. However, fans online were not sympathizing with Paul and his daughter.

On The Pivot podcast, Paul discussed not having an NBA ring and how it affects his life. The Phoenix Suns star said that his daughter is getting trash-talked by his classmates because of it.

"My daughter is the sweetest soul you'll ever meet in your life," Paul said. "She's at that age now where at school, kids talk crazy to her. She had a little boy at school that said some reckless stuff to her. He was like, ‘Your Daddy ain't never going to win no championship.'

"My baby, she's special. She held it together there, but when she got in the car, she called. She was upset, and I had to have that conversation with her and talk to her like, 'Baby, some people talk, and some people do.' That's part of it, but it's tough."

Chris Paul's story about his daughter and the NBA championship went viral on Twitter. However, most fans didn't feel sorry for the 38-year-old point guard. One fan even said:

"That little boy grew up to be Scott Foster."

Another tweeted:

"LMAO BRO GOT COOKED BY A 8 YEAR OLD."

Another fan pointed out that the boy did not say any lies:

"Only reckless cause it's harsh facts."

Here are other reactions to Paul's story:

It's definitely tough for a parent like Chris Paul, especially with the world we live in today that has social media.

It's a harsh reality for anyone in the entertainment industry, including sports. Paul can only do so much on the court but still can't get respect from people online.

What's next for Chris Paul?

Chris Paul of the Phoenix Suns

Chris Paul failed to reach his ultimate goal of winning an NBA championship this season. Paul still has a contract with the Phoenix Suns next season, but will he still be there after owner Mat Ishbia fired Monty Williams and replaced him with Frank Vogel?

According to ESPN's Tim MacMahon on The Hoop Collective podcast, the Suns will likely trade DeAndre Ayton and retain Paul next season. The "Point God" might be difficult to trade considering his mammoth contract for next season and the 2024-25 one.

Paul remains one of the best point guards in the NBA despite his age. However, he finally showed signs of slowing down this season and was hampered by injuries once again. It will be interesting to see if Vogel can squeeze one more great season out of CP3.

