Minnesota Lynx vs Washington Mystics WNBA 2023 odds, predictions, rosters, where to watch, and more

The Minnesota Lynx vs Washington Mystics matchup is scheduled on Saturday, June 3rd at 7 p.m. EST. The Mystics are looking to extend their winning streak to three, while the Lynx will try to get their first victory of the 2023 WNBA season.

Washington is coming off a close 75-74 win over the Dallas Wings on Friday night. Elena Delle Donne led the way for the Mystics, finishing with 23 points, 10 rebounds and three assists. Ariel Atkins added 16 points, eight rebounds and three assists, while Shakira Austin added 12 points and 11 rebounds.

Meanwhile, Minnesota came up short on Thursday night against the Connecticut Sun. Napheesa Collier scored a game-high 30 points, but it was not enough to prevent the Lynx's 89-84 defeat. Kayla McBride and Tiffany Mitchell each had 12 points.

Minnesota Lynx vs Washington Mystics odds and predictions

Aerial Powers of the Minnesota Lynx

The Washington Mystics are expected to get the easy win at home on Saturday night. They have been playing great in the past two games, while the Minnesota Lynx remain the lone winless team in the WNBA.

The Mystics are 10th in the league in points per game at 76.2 points, while giving up the third-lowest at 75.0 per game. Meanwhile, the Lynx are a better scoring team at 78.3 points per game, but are allowing a whopping 87.8 points in their first six games of the season.

Here are the odds for the Lynx vs Mystics matchup:

Moneyline : Lynx (+350), Mystics (-500)

: Lynx (+350), Mystics (-500) Total: 161.7

Score prediction: Washington Mystics win 84-70

Minnesota Lynx vs Washington Mystics starting lineup

Minnesota Lynx

G: Kayla McBride

G: Tiffany Mitchell

F: Jessica Shepard

F: Napheesa Collier

C: Dorka Juhasz

Washington Mystics

G: Ariel Atkins

G: Natasha Cloud

F: Brittney Sykes

F: Elena Delle Donne

C: Shakira Austin

Minnesota Lynx vs Washington Mystics game details

Elena Delle Donne of the Washington Mystics

Game: Minnesota Lynx vs Washington Mystics | 2023 WNBA Regular Season

Date and Time: Saturday, June 3, 7:00 PM ET (Sunday, June 4, 4:30 AM IST)

Venue: St. Elizabeths Entertainment and Sports Arena, Washington D.C.

Where to Watch: Bally Sports, Fubo Live Stream

