Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report (Feb. 20): Latest on Anthony Edwards and Rudy Gobert's status

The Minnesota Timberwolves will return to regular season action on Friday as the season enters its second half. Defeating Western Conference leaders, the Oklahoma City Thunder, before the All-Star break the Timberwolves will travel to fourth placed Houston Rockets with huge confidence as they continue their playoff push.

However, their growing injury list will be a huge concern as the Minnesota franchise is currently missing five players for their game at the Toyota Center. This includes their star duo of Anthony Edwards and Rudy Gobert, who are both listed as questionable for the fixture.

Edwards, who was selected to play for Kenny Smith's Young Stars team, did not feature in the festivities on Sunday as he was left on the bench due to a niggling injury. The explosive guard has been struggling with hip soreness and is still listed as questionable for his team's next game against the Rockets.

Furthermore, three-time All-Star Rudy Gobert and four-time NBA Sportsmanship Award winner Mike Conely Jr. are both questionable too. The latter is nursing a finger sprain while Gobert struggles with a lower back spasm. The uncertainty behind the trio's fitness will be a huge concern for the Timberwolves who are currently without Julius Randle and Donte Vincenzo.

The pair have been struggling with their fitness since last month, with Randle suffering from a strained groin while DiVincenzo is out with a sprained toe. With a growing injury list and a fleet of fixtures coming thick and fast the Timberwolves will be hopeful their stars will have a swift return.

Where to watch the Minnesota Timberwolves vs Houston Rockets game?

The Minnesota Timberwolves and the Houston Rockets will face each other for the fourth time this season on Friday. Their last three meetings have yielded positive results for the Minnesota franchise as they won two of those fixtures and losing one in overtime.

Fans can catch the game live on ESPN, SCHN, and the FDSN networks with the tip-off being scheduled for 9:30 p.m. ET. Viewers can also stream the game live on the FUBO TV app or by purchasing the NBA League Pass.

This inter-conference fixture will be a tight affair for both teams as the Timberwolves are 3.5 games behind the Rockets who could drop to fifth place if defeated.

