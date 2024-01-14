Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report (January 14): Will Rudy Gobert and Karl-Anthony Towns anchor the defense?

Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert are both available for the Minnesota Timberwolves game. They will be facing the visiting LA Clippers. However, Chris Finch will be sweating on the availability of Anthony Edwards, who is listed as questionable heading into the contest.

Edwards is dealing with a left knee contusion. Minnesota will also be without Jaylen Clark, who will miss the game as he continues to rehab his ruptured Achilles tendon.

Nevertheless, Finch can rely on his two defensive anchors, Towns and Gobert. Minnesota is currently ranked first in the NBA for defensive rating. A large part of their success is due to their ability to deter shots at the rim.

Mike Conley also helps keep the Timberwolves defense intact. His presence as a veteran point-of-attack defender with great screen navigation ensures Minnesota has elite ball pressure to couple with their size around the rim.

Similarly, the Clippers pose a tough matchup. Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, James Harden and Russell Westbrook are all future Hall of Famers. They're also playing at an elite level this season.

Minnesota must find a way to shut down the wings if they're going to stand a chance of nullifying the offensive threat that Ty Lue's team poses.

The Minnesota Timberwolves need Anthony Edwards against the Clippers

The Minnesota Timberwolves will need Anthony Edwards on the floor if they want to have the best chance of defeating the LA Clippers. The explosive guard is the team's featured scorer and provides a three-level offense, regardless of who is tasked with trying to guard him.

Without Edwards, Minnesota's offense could drastically slow down. They would need to play out of the delay or in the post in order to generate the best quality looks for the offensive talent within their ranks.

Yet, the Timberwolves are at their best when pushing the pace in transition. They use their defensive intensity as a way to create fastbreak opportunities, and that's where Edwards often thrives.

Furthermore, Edwards brings a level of physicality and explosiveness that gives Minnesota a level of unpredictability. That sort of impact is hard to find, yet it can galvanize a roster when they're working through a difficult run on the floor.

Without Edwards, Mike Conley will likely get a bigger role on the offensive end. His ability to orchestrate play, score off the dribble and manipulate a defense will also prove vital against a well-coached Clippers team.

With both the Timberwolves and Clippers essentially at full health, it will be interesting to see which team comes out on top.

The Clippers came into the season looking to challenge for a championship. Minnesota could be a potential playoff matchup. Both teams have something to prove and a lot to learn about themselves.

