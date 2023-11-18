Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report (Nov 18): Latest update on Karl-Anthony Towns and Anthony Edwards’ availability 

The Minnesota Timberwolves just got their winning streak snapped by the Phoenix Suns despite having both Anthony Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns playing. Their next game will be against the New Orleans Pelicans at the Smoothie King Center with the tip-off happening at 7:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

In their most recent game, Anthony Edwards had a bad shooting night as he shot 4-of-16 from the field. He was able to finish the game with only 13 points along with four rebounds and four assists.

Karl-Anthony Towns led the charge with 25 points, seven rebounds and two assists but the Timberwolves lost by 18 points to the Phoenix Suns.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The good news is they will have both of their young stars, Karl-Anthony Towns and Anthony Edwards, available in their upcoming game against Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans.

The team will be missing the services of Jordan McLaughlin who is expected to return by early December. Jaylen Clark is also out and will take more time to recover from an Achilles injury.

Minnesota Timberwolves need to be more resilient in back-to-back games

The Minnesota Timberwolves were able to beat the Golden State Warriors twice before falling to the Phoenix Suns on November 15. Many pointed out that the team was fatigued as they played the tail end of back-to-back games.

This was not an excuse according to Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert, who feels the team needs to overcome these circumstances. These back-to-backs are a litmus test for the team especially when it comes to the playoffs.

"If you want to have the level of success that we want to have, we do have to come out with a little more urgency and physicality," Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert said. "(You can say) yes, I fell asleep at 6 a.m. Yes, it was a back-to-back, coming from the West Coast (Golden State) and everything, but I do think there are a lot of things that we can control. We didn't do those things in the first half.

The Timberwolves having an 8-3 record puts them in third place in the NBA Eastern Conference playoff picture right behind the Denver Nuggets and Dallas Mavericks.

After this game against the Pelicans, the team will head back to their home court at the Target Center to host three games. Among the teams that they will face from November 20 to 24 are the New York Knicks, Philadelphia 76ers and Sacramento Kings.