Minnesota Timberwolves vs Chicago Bulls Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for Oct. 16 | 2025 NBA Preseason

The Chicago Bulls will finish their preseason on October 16 with a home game against the Minnesota Timberwolves at the United Center. Both teams are set to enter the matchup with identical 2-2 records.
The Bulls started their preseason strong, earning back-to-back wins over the Cleveland Cavaliers on October 7 and October 9. Since then, they’ve hit a rough patch, falling 127-121 to the Milwaukee Bucks on October 12 and 124-117 to the Denver Nuggets on October 14.
Minnesota’s preseason has followed a slightly different path. The Timberwolves began with a win over the Nuggets but then dropped games to the Indiana Pacers and the New York Knicks. They bounced back with a victory against China’s Guangzhou Loong-Lions.
Despite the losses, Anthony Edwards has been a bright spot for Minnesota. The young guard has averaged 17 points in just 23 minutes across the two games.
Minnesota Timberwolves vs Chicago Bulls Injury Reports
Timberwolves
The Timberwolves aren’t dealing with any major injuries, but several key players have been added to the injury report. Anthony Edwards, Julius Randle, Rudy Gobert, Naz Reid, Donte DiVincenzo, Jaylen Clark, Jaden McDaniels, Mike Conley, and Joe Ingles are all listed as day-to-day.
Bulls
The Bulls have a handful of guards on the injury report, including Tre Jones, Coby White, Kevin Huerter, and Yuki Kawamura, all listed as “day-to-day.”
Minnesota Timberwolves vs Chicago Bulls Starting Lineups and Depth Charts
Timberwolves
The Minnesota Timberwolves are expected to start with Mike Conley, Anthony Edwards, Jaden McDaniels, Julius Randle, and Rudy Gobert.
Bulls
The Chicago Bulls’ projected starting lineup includes Josh Giddey, Coby White, Issac Okoro, Matas Buzelis, and Nikola Vucevic.
* - Indicates players who are listed as "day-to-day."
Where to watch Minnesota Timberwolves vs Chicago Bulls preseason game?
The Timberwolves-Bulls clash is set to tip off at 8 p.m. ET (5 p.m. PT) in the United Center in Chicago. The live telecast will be available on FanDuel Sports Network. Fans can watch the contest via livestream on the NBA League Pass (restrictions may apply).
