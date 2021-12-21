Minnesota Timberwolves vs Dallas Mavericks: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - December 21st, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Minnesota Timberwolves travel to the American Airlines Center on Tuesday to face the Dallas Mavericks in the second half of a home-and-home series. The Timberwolves were victorious over the Mavericks in their initial matchup last Sunday at Target Center.

In their first matchup of the season, the Timberwolves managed to defeat the Mavericks at home 111-105. It was a close game, with Karl-Anthony Towns leading Minnesota in scoring. Towns had 24 points, seven rebounds and six assists, while D'Angelo Russell added 22 points.

Meanwhile, the Mavericks showed heart as they managed to stay in the game the whole time. They were playing without Luka Doncic, who is nursing a sore ankle. The Mavericks also lost Kristaps Porzingis in the middle of the game due to a foot injury.

Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report

The Minnesota Timberwolves have five players on their injury list for Tuesday's matchup with the Dallas Mavericks. All five players are placed on the NBA's health and safety protocols. They have to stay in isolation for at least 10 days or have to test negative twice in a span of 24-hours to get cleared.

These five players are Anthony Edwards, Patrick Beverley, Josh Okogie, Taurean Prince and Jarred Vanderbilt. Edwards, Okogie and Prince were the first ones to enter the health and safety protocol, while Beverley and Vanderbilt were still able to play last Saturday against the Mavericks.

Player Status Reason Patrick Beverley Out Health and Safety Protocols Anthony Edwards Out Health and Safety Protocols Josh Okogie Out Health and Safety Protocols Taurean Prince Out Health and Safety Protocols Jarred Vanderbilt Out Health and Safety Protocols

Dallas Mavericks Injury Report

The Dallas Mavericks have seven players on their injury report against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Six players are listed as out, while one is listed as questionable. Kristaps Porzingis, who left Saturday's game, has a sore right toe and could be a game-time decision on Tuesday.

Reggie Bullock, Josh Green and Maxi Kleber are in the league's health and safety protocols, while Willie Cauley-Stein is out due to personal reasons. Eugene Omoruyi has a right foot injury and Luka Doncic is still nursing a sore left ankle. Doncic is set to miss his fifth straight because of his ankle injury.

Player Status Reason Reggie Bullock Out Health and Safety Protocols Willie Cauley-Stein Out Personal Reasons Luka Doncic Out Left Ankle Soreness Josh Green Out Health and Safety Protocols Maxi Kleber Out Health and Safety Protocols Eugene Omoruyi Out Right Foot Injury Kristaps Porzingis Questionable Right Toe Soreness

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Dallas Mavericks: Predicted Lineups

Karl-Anthony Towns of the Minnesota Timberwolves guarded by Dorian Finney-Smith of the Dallas Mavericks.

Minnesota Timberwolves

The Minnesota Timberwolves are surely going to make some changes in their starting lineup against the Dallas Mavericks. With Patrick Beverley and Jarred Vanderbilt entering the NBA's health and safety protocols, Malik Beasley and Jaden McDaniels will start in their place at shooting guard and power forward, respectively.

D'Angelo Russell is still the starting point guard and Karl-Anthony Towns will be the center. Jaylen Nowell could make his first start at small forward as players continue to miss games. The remainder of the Timberwolves' rotation may include Naz Reid, Leandro Balmoro and Jake Layman.

Dallas Mavericks

The Dallas Mavericks will continue to make adjustments, with Luka Doncic still out of the lineup and Kristaps Porzingis listed as questionable. If Porzingis doesn't play against the Minnesota Timberwolves, the Mavericks could use a small lineup with Dorian Finney-Smith at power forward.

Dwight Powell remains at center, while Jalen Brunson and Tim Hardaway Jr. are their backcourt pairings. Sterling Brown could return to the starting lineup at shooting guard with Reggie Bullock out. The Mavericks have no other choice but to increase minutes for players such as Moses Brown, Boban Marjanovic, Trey Burke and Frank Ntilikina.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Dallas Mavericks: Starting 5s

Minnesota Timberwolves

Point Guard - D'Angelo Russell | Shooting Guard - Malik Beasley | Small Forward - Jaylen Nowell | Power Forward - Jaden McDaniels | Center - Karl-Anthony Towns

Dallas Mavericks

Point Guard - Jalen Brunson | Shooting Guard - Tim Hardaway Jr. | Small Forward - Sterling Brown | Power Forward - Dorian Finney-Smith | Center - Dwight Powell

