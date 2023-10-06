Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Dallas Mavericks preview: Prediction, odds and more for 2023-24 NBA preseason

The Dallas Mavericks and the Minnesota Timberwolves opened the 2023-24 NBA preseason games with a matchup in Abu Dhabi. Minnesota, the “home” team in the exhibition match, emerged with a 111-99 victory. The two teams will face off again two days later in a rematch. The Timberwolves will again serve as the “home” team against the Mavericks in round two.
Karl-Anthony Towns led the Timberwolves with 20 points in their win. Luka Doncic starred for the Mavericks with 25 points. They’re expected to lead their respective teams again in the rematch.
Game details:
Teams: Dallas Mavericks vs. Minnesota Timberwolves
Date & Time: October 7, 2023 / 12:00 PM ET
Venue: Etihad Arena / Yas Island, Abu Dhabi
Preview:
The Minnesota Timberwolves came out on fire to start the game. They dropped 37 points to open up an early 20-point lead. It was all they needed to win the game.
The Dallas Mavericks tried to mount a rally in the next three quarters but eventually faded. They will be looking for a much better start to avoid such a big hole.
Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd will not be concerned with the final score. He is looking to incorporate several new players into his team. Kyrie Irving could have a better game after limping to two points in 14 minutes.
Dallas Mavericks vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Odds & Prediction
Spread: Timberwolves (-1.5) vs. Mavericks (+1.5)
Over/Under: 221.5
Moneyline: Timberwolves (-121) vs. Mavericks (+100)
The Minnesota Timberwolves roared off to a fiery start even without injured All-Star guard Anthony Edwards. It’s not clear if “Ant-Man” will make his preseason debut for the Timberwolves. If he does, Minnesota could be looking at another win.
The Dallas Mavericks looked like a team that was still adjusting. Grant Williams, Dereck Lively II, Dante Exum, Olivier-Maxence Prosper and Seth Curry were not with the team last year. It showed in their opening quarter when they looked out of rhythm. The good news was they competed the rest of the way.
Predicting the winner of a preseason game is tough but if AnthonyEdwards plays, the Timberwolves could walk away with win No. 2.
Dallas Mavericks roster:
- Seth Curry
- Luka Doncic
- Dante Exum
- Josh Green
- Tim Hardaway Jr.
- Jaden Hardy
- Richaun Holmes
- Kyrie Irving
- Derrick Jones Jr.
- Maxi Kleber
- AJ Lawson
- Dereck Lively II
- Mike Miles Jr.
- Markieff Morris
- Dwight Powell
- Olivier-Maxence Prosper
- Grant Williams
Minnesota Timberwolves roster:
- Jaylen Clark
- Leonard Miller
- Anthony Edwards
- Trevor Keels
- Jaden McDaniels
- Kyle Anderson
- Jordan Mclaughlin
- Wendell Moore Jr.
- Troy Brown Jr.
- Josh Minott
- Nickeil Alexander-Walker
- Mike Conley
- Naz Reid
- Daishen Nix
- Shake Milton
- Tyrese Martin
- Vit Krejci
- Rudy Gobert
- Karl-Anthony Towns
- Matt Ryan
- Luka Garza
