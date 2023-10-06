Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Dallas Mavericks preview: Prediction, odds and more for 2023-24 NBA preseason

The Dallas Mavericks and the Minnesota Timberwolves opened the 2023-24 NBA preseason games with a matchup in Abu Dhabi. Minnesota, the “home” team in the exhibition match, emerged with a 111-99 victory. The two teams will face off again two days later in a rematch. The Timberwolves will again serve as the “home” team against the Mavericks in round two.

Expand Tweet

Karl-Anthony Towns led the Timberwolves with 20 points in their win. Luka Doncic starred for the Mavericks with 25 points. They’re expected to lead their respective teams again in the rematch.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Game details:

Teams: Dallas Mavericks vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

Date & Time: October 7, 2023 / 12:00 PM ET

Venue: Etihad Arena / Yas Island, Abu Dhabi

Preview:

The Minnesota Timberwolves came out on fire to start the game. They dropped 37 points to open up an early 20-point lead. It was all they needed to win the game.

The Dallas Mavericks tried to mount a rally in the next three quarters but eventually faded. They will be looking for a much better start to avoid such a big hole.

Expand Tweet

Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd will not be concerned with the final score. He is looking to incorporate several new players into his team. Kyrie Irving could have a better game after limping to two points in 14 minutes.

Dallas Mavericks vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Odds & Prediction

Spread: Timberwolves (-1.5) vs. Mavericks (+1.5)

Over/Under: 221.5

Moneyline: Timberwolves (-121) vs. Mavericks (+100)

The Minnesota Timberwolves roared off to a fiery start even without injured All-Star guard Anthony Edwards. It’s not clear if “Ant-Man” will make his preseason debut for the Timberwolves. If he does, Minnesota could be looking at another win.

The Dallas Mavericks looked like a team that was still adjusting. Grant Williams, Dereck Lively II, Dante Exum, Olivier-Maxence Prosper and Seth Curry were not with the team last year. It showed in their opening quarter when they looked out of rhythm. The good news was they competed the rest of the way.

Predicting the winner of a preseason game is tough but if AnthonyEdwards plays, the Timberwolves could walk away with win No. 2.

Dallas Mavericks roster:

Seth Curry

Luka Doncic

Dante Exum

Josh Green

Tim Hardaway Jr.

Jaden Hardy

Richaun Holmes

Kyrie Irving

Derrick Jones Jr.

Maxi Kleber

AJ Lawson

Dereck Lively II

Mike Miles Jr.

Markieff Morris

Dwight Powell

Olivier-Maxence Prosper

Grant Williams

Minnesota Timberwolves roster:

Jaylen Clark

Leonard Miller

Anthony Edwards

Trevor Keels

Jaden McDaniels

Kyle Anderson

Jordan Mclaughlin

Wendell Moore Jr.

Troy Brown Jr.

Josh Minott

Nickeil Alexander-Walker

Mike Conley

Naz Reid

Daishen Nix

Shake Milton

Tyrese Martin

Vit Krejci

Rudy Gobert

Karl-Anthony Towns

Matt Ryan

Luka Garza