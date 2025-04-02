Minnesota Timberwolves vs Denver Nuggets player stats and box score (April 1) | 2024-25 NBA season

Two Western Conference teams vying for better playoff positioning clashed in Tuesday’s matchup between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Denver Nuggets. The Timberwolves came into the game aiming to avoid the play-in tournament, while the Nuggets sought to secure a guaranteed playoff spot and homecourt advantage.

Below is the box score for the Minnesota Timberwolves vs Denver Nuggets game.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Denver Nuggets player stats and box score

Minnesota Timberwolves player stats

PLAYER MIN PTS REB AST FGM FGA FG% 3PM 3PA 3P% FTM FTA FT% OREB DREB STL BLK TO PF =+/- Jaden McDaniels 16:24 4 2 0 1 6 16.7 0 2 0.0 2 2 100 1 1 0 0 1 1 -7 Julius Randle 17:06 11 4 0 4 10 40.0 3 5 60.0 0 0 0.0 1 3 0 0 2 1 -8 Rudy Gobert 20:32 7 7 1 3 7 42.9 0 0 0.0 1 4 25.0 6 1 1 0 0 2 -8 Anthony Edwards 18:38 5 4 2 2 9 22.2 1 7 14.3 0 1 0.0 0 4 1 0 1 0 -4 Mike Conley 13:06 0 0 1 0 4 0.0 0 3 0.0 0 0 0.0 0 0 1 0 1 1 -13 Nickeil Alexander-Walker 18:10 13 5 5 4 8 50.0 3 6 50.0 2 3 66.7 1 4 0 2 1 1 15 Jaylen Clark 4:21 2 0 1 1 2 50.0 0 0 0.0 0 0 0.0 0 0 0 0 0 3 5 Josh Minott 7:40 8 3 1 3 4 75.0 2 3 66.7 0 0 0.0 2 1 0 0 0 0 11 Rob Dillingham 4:03 2 0 0 1 2 50.0 0 0 0.0 0 0 0.0 0 0 1 0 0 0 4 TOTALS 52 29 11 19 52 36.5 9 26 34.6 5 10 50.0 11 14 4 2 6 9 -

Denver Nuggets player stats

PLAYER MIN PTS REB AST FGM FGA FG% 3PM 3PA 3P% FTM FTA FT% OREB DREB STL BLK TO PF =+/- Peyton Watson 18:38 6 2 0 3 4 75.0 0 0 0.0 0 0 0.0 0 2 0 3 0 1 4 Aaron Gordon 15:53 9 3 2 4 5 80.0 1 2 50.0 0 0 0.0 0 3 0 0 2 3 14 Nikola Jokić 18:38 23 6 1 6 12 50.0 3 6 50.0 8 10 80.0 0 6 1 0 3 1 4 Christian Braun 21:02 9 7 1 4 6 66.7 0 1 0.0 1 1 100 1 6 1 0 2 0 10 Jalen Pickett 15:40 2 2 2 1 1 100 0 0 0.0 0 0 0.0 0 2 0 0 0 1 -2 Russell Westbrook 11:18 2 3 3 1 6 16.7 0 3 0.0 0 0 0.0 0 3 0 1 1 0 -6 Zeke Nnaji 08:07 0 0 0 0 0 0.0 0 0 0.0 0 0 0.0 0 0 0 0 0 0 -13 Hunter Tyson 05:22 0 0 0 0 0 0.0 0 0 0.0 0 0 0.0 0 0 1 0 0 1 -3 DeAndre Jordan 05:22 2 2 1 1 2 50.0 0 0 0.0 0 0 0.0 0 2 0 0 2 2 -3 TOTALS 53 27 10 20 36 55.6 4 12 33.3 9 11 81.8 1 24 3 4 10 9 -

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Denver Nuggets: Game recap

The Timberwolves entered the contest missing key bench players, Naz Reid and Donte DiVincenzo, and their absence was evident early on as the Nuggets surged to a 16-point lead in the first quarter, highlighted by an Aaron Gordon dunk that made it 21-5.

However, the Timberwolves slowly chipped away at the deficit, cutting it down to a six-point game by the end of the first quarter.

In the second quarter, Julius Randle hit a 3-pointer to give Minnesota a 39-38 lead. The game turned into a back-and-forth battle from there, with the Nuggets leading 53-52 at halftime, and Nikola Jokic leading all scorers with 23 points.

