  • Minnesota Timberwolves vs Denver Nuggets player stats and box score (April 1) | 2024-25 NBA season

By John Ezekiel Hirro
Modified Apr 02, 2025 03:34 GMT
NBA: Minnesota Timberwolves at Denver Nuggets - Source: Imagn
NBA: Minnesota Timberwolves at Denver Nuggets - Source: Imagn

Two Western Conference teams vying for better playoff positioning clashed in Tuesday’s matchup between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Denver Nuggets. The Timberwolves came into the game aiming to avoid the play-in tournament, while the Nuggets sought to secure a guaranteed playoff spot and homecourt advantage.

Below is the box score for the Minnesota Timberwolves vs Denver Nuggets game.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Denver Nuggets player stats and box score

Minnesota Timberwolves player stats

PLAYERMINPTSREBASTFGMFGAFG%3PM3PA3P%FTMFTAFT%OREBDREBSTLBLKTOPF=+/-
Jaden McDaniels16:244201616.7020.022100110011-7
Julius Randle17:06114041040.03560.0000.0130021-8
Rudy Gobert20:327713742.9000.01425.0611002-8
Anthony Edwards18:385422922.21714.3010.0041010-4
Mike Conley13:06001040.0030.0000.0001011-13
Nickeil Alexander-Walker18:1013554850.03650.02366.714021115
Jaylen Clark4:212011250.0000.0000.00000035
Josh Minott7:408313475.02366.7000.021000011
Rob Dillingham4:032001250.0000.0000.00010004
TOTALS522911195236.592634.651050.011144269-
Denver Nuggets player stats

PLAYERMINPTSREBASTFGMFGAFG%3PM3PA3P%FTMFTAFT%OREBDREBSTLBLKTOPF=+/-
Peyton Watson18:386203475.0000.0000.00203014
Aaron Gordon15:539324580.01250.0000.003002314
Nikola Jokić18:38236161250.03650.081080.00610314
Christian Braun21:029714666.7010.01110016102010
Jalen Pickett15:4022211100000.0000.0020001-2
Russell Westbrook11:182331616.7030.0000.0030110-6
Zeke Nnaji08:07000000.0000.0000.0000000-13
Hunter Tyson05:22000000.0000.0000.0001001-3
DeAndre Jordan05:222211250.0000.0000.0020022-3
TOTALS532710203655.641233.391181.812434109-
Minnesota Timberwolves vs Denver Nuggets: Game recap

The Timberwolves entered the contest missing key bench players, Naz Reid and Donte DiVincenzo, and their absence was evident early on as the Nuggets surged to a 16-point lead in the first quarter, highlighted by an Aaron Gordon dunk that made it 21-5.

However, the Timberwolves slowly chipped away at the deficit, cutting it down to a six-point game by the end of the first quarter.

In the second quarter, Julius Randle hit a 3-pointer to give Minnesota a 39-38 lead. The game turned into a back-and-forth battle from there, with the Nuggets leading 53-52 at halftime, and Nikola Jokic leading all scorers with 23 points.

Edited by John Ezekiel Hirro
हिन्दी