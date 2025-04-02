Minnesota Timberwolves vs Denver Nuggets player stats and box score (April 1) | 2024-25 NBA season

Two Western Conference teams vying for better playoff positioning clashed in Tuesday’s matchup between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Denver Nuggets. The Timberwolves came into the game aiming to avoid the play-in tournament, while the Nuggets sought to secure a guaranteed playoff spot and homecourt advantage.
Below is the box score for the Minnesota Timberwolves vs Denver Nuggets game.
Minnesota Timberwolves vs Denver Nuggets player stats and box score
Minnesota Timberwolves player stats
Denver Nuggets player stats
Minnesota Timberwolves vs Denver Nuggets: Game recap
The Timberwolves entered the contest missing key bench players, Naz Reid and Donte DiVincenzo, and their absence was evident early on as the Nuggets surged to a 16-point lead in the first quarter, highlighted by an Aaron Gordon dunk that made it 21-5.
However, the Timberwolves slowly chipped away at the deficit, cutting it down to a six-point game by the end of the first quarter.
In the second quarter, Julius Randle hit a 3-pointer to give Minnesota a 39-38 lead. The game turned into a back-and-forth battle from there, with the Nuggets leading 53-52 at halftime, and Nikola Jokic leading all scorers with 23 points.
