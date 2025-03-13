Minnesota Timberwolves vs Denver Nuggets Player Stats and Box Score for March 12 | 2024-25 NBA Season

The Minnesota Timberwolves visited the Denver Nuggets at the Ball Arena on Wednesday night. The Timberwolves were looking to extend their winning streak to six games, while the Nuggets began a three-game homestand after beating the OKC Thunder on the road.

Ad

Coach Chris Finch finally has a healthy lineup and used a starting five of Mike Conley, Anthony Edwards, Jaden McDaniels, Julius Randle and Rudy Gobert. Randle missed a bunch of games since January, while Gobert recently returned from a 10-game absence.

Meanwhile, coach Michael Malone continued to miss the services of Aaron Gordon due to injury. Malone used a smaller lineup featuring Jamal Murray, Russell Westbrook, Christian Braun, Michael Porter Jr. and Nikola Jokic.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Denver Nuggets Player Stats and Box Score

Timberwolves

Players PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF MIN FG 3PT FT +/- Julius Randle 14 4 0 2 0 3 1 17 4-6 2-3 4-6 10 Jaden McDaniels 8 4 0 1 1 0 2 16 4-8 0-1 0-0 2 Rudy Gobert 7 7 2 0 1 0 1 16 2-3 0-0 3-4 7 Mike Conley 3 1 3 1 0 1 0 12 1-2 0-0 1-1 3 Anthony Edwards 14 2 2 1 0 1 1 18 5-13 2-7 2-2 2 Naz Reid 0 2 2 1 0 2 1 11 0-2 0-1 0-0 3 Donte DiVincenzo 8 1 4 0 0 0 0 13 3-8 2-5 0-0 9 Nickeil Alexander-Walker 3 1 2 0 0 0 0 9 1-2 1-1 0-0 7 Jaylen Clark 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 0-1 0-1 0-0 2 Josh Minott DNP Luka Garza DNP Joe Ingles DNP Terrence Shannon Jr. DNP Rob Dillingham DNP

Ad

Nuggets

Players PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF MIN FG 3PT FT +/- Michael Porter Jr. 4 6 2 0 0 0 1 17 1-5 0-2 2-3 -16 Nikola Jokic 21 6 3 1 0 3 2 19 10-15 1-4 0-2 -7 Russell Westbrook 17 2 1 2 0 4 0 18 7-10 1-3 2-2 -7 Jamal Murray 1 3 5 1 0 0 1 18 0-7 0-2 1-1 -6 Christian Braun 2 3 0 0 0 0 1 17 1-4 0-2 0-2 -3 Zeke Nnaji 0 3 0 0 2 1 1 9 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 Peyton Watson 0 2 1 0 1 1 2 10 0-1 0-0 0-0 -5 Jalen Pickett 3 1 1 0 0 0 1 9 1-4 1-3 0-0 -1 Dario Saric DNP Hunter Tyson DNP Spencer Jones DNP Vlatko Cancar DNP DeAndre Jordan DNP PJ Hall DNP Trey Alexander DNP

Ad

Note: These are the player stats and box score for the first half.

Watch this space as the game continues. It will be updated soon.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Timberwolves Nation! You can check out the latest Minnesota Timberwolves Schedule and dive into the Timberwolves Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.