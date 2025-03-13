Minnesota Timberwolves vs Denver Nuggets Player Stats and Box Score for March 12 | 2024-25 NBA Season

The Minnesota Timberwolves visited the Denver Nuggets at the Ball Arena on Wednesday night. The Timberwolves were looking to extend their winning streak to six games, while the Nuggets began a three-game homestand after beating the OKC Thunder on the road.
Coach Chris Finch finally has a healthy lineup and used a starting five of Mike Conley, Anthony Edwards, Jaden McDaniels, Julius Randle and Rudy Gobert. Randle missed a bunch of games since January, while Gobert recently returned from a 10-game absence.
Meanwhile, coach Michael Malone continued to miss the services of Aaron Gordon due to injury. Malone used a smaller lineup featuring Jamal Murray, Russell Westbrook, Christian Braun, Michael Porter Jr. and Nikola Jokic.
Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Denver Nuggets Player Stats and Box Score
Timberwolves
Nuggets
Note: These are the player stats and box score for the first half.
Watch this space as the game continues. It will be updated soon.
