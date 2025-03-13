  • home icon
  Minnesota Timberwolves vs Denver Nuggets Player Stats and Box Score for March 12 | 2024-25 NBA Season

By Juan Paolo David
Modified Mar 13, 2025 03:18 GMT
Minnesota Timberwolves vs Denver Nuggets Player Stats and Box Score for March 12. (Photo: IMAGN)
The Minnesota Timberwolves visited the Denver Nuggets at the Ball Arena on Wednesday night. The Timberwolves were looking to extend their winning streak to six games, while the Nuggets began a three-game homestand after beating the OKC Thunder on the road.

Coach Chris Finch finally has a healthy lineup and used a starting five of Mike Conley, Anthony Edwards, Jaden McDaniels, Julius Randle and Rudy Gobert. Randle missed a bunch of games since January, while Gobert recently returned from a 10-game absence.

Meanwhile, coach Michael Malone continued to miss the services of Aaron Gordon due to injury. Malone used a smaller lineup featuring Jamal Murray, Russell Westbrook, Christian Braun, Michael Porter Jr. and Nikola Jokic.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Denver Nuggets Player Stats and Box Score

Timberwolves

PlayersPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOPFMINFG3PTFT+/-
Julius Randle14402031174-62-34-610
Jaden McDaniels8401102164-80-10-02
Rudy Gobert7720101162-30-03-47
Mike Conley3131010121-20-01-13
Anthony Edwards14221011185-132-72-22
Naz Reid0221021110-20-10-03
Donte DiVincenzo8140000133-82-50-09
Nickeil Alexander-Walker312000091-21-10-07
Jaylen Clark000000040-10-10-02
Josh MinottDNP
Luka GarzaDNP
Joe InglesDNP
Terrence Shannon Jr.DNP
Rob DillinghamDNP
Nuggets

PlayersPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOPFMINFG3PTFT+/-
Michael Porter Jr.4620001171-50-22-3-16
Nikola Jokic216310321910-151-40-2-7
Russell Westbrook17212040187-101-32-2-7
Jamal Murray1351001180-70-21-1-6
Christian Braun2300001171-40-20-2-3
Zeke Nnaji030021190-10-00-00
Peyton Watson0210112100-10-00-0-5
Jalen Pickett311000191-41-30-0-1
Dario SaricDNP
Hunter TysonDNP
Spencer JonesDNP
Vlatko CancarDNP
DeAndre JordanDNP
PJ HallDNP
Trey AlexanderDNP
Note: These are the player stats and box score for the first half.

Watch this space as the game continues. It will be updated soon.

