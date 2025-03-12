Minnesota Timberwolves vs Denver Nuggets Prediction and Betting Tips | Mar. 12, 2025

The Denver Nuggets will look for payback when the Minnesota Timberwolves visit the Ball Arena on Wednesday evening. The Timberwolves have won the last two regular season meetings, including a 29-point victory over the 2023 NBA champions in January.

Both teams have had decent runs in March so far: Minnesota is on a five-game winning streak, while Denver has won three of its last four, including a statement win over the top-ranked OKC Thunder.

The latest Timberwolves vs. Nuggets matchup will feature a battle between NBA superstars Nikola Jokic and Anthony Edwards.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Denver Nuggets Prediction and Betting Tips

The Denver Nuggets will play the Minnesota Timberwolves at the Ball Arena on Wednesday, Mar. 12. The game will tip off at 10:00 p.m. EST (7:00 p.m. PST).

The game will be televised nationally on ESPN, and fans looking to catch it locally can tune in to ALT and FDSN. Fans can also stream the game on NBA League Pass and fuboTV.

Moneyline: Wolves (+145), Nuggets (-170)

Spread: Wolves +3.5 (-105), Nuggets -3.5 (-115)

Total (Over/Under): Over 235.5 (-110), Under 235.5 (-110)

Note: All odds are subject to change closer to tip-off. The listed odds are based on information available at the time of writing.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Denver Nuggets preview

Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray in action against Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards during an NBA game. (Credits: IMAGN)

Minnesota - who saw Karl-Anthony Towns head to the New York Knicks this offseason - endured a shaky start to the 2024-25 campaign (10 wins and 10 defeats in 20 games) but have since found their footing and are back on track.

Since Jan. 6, the Wolves have a 20-12 record, moving them up to seventh in the Western Conference standings. Chris Finch's team is only half a game behind the Golden State Warriors for automatic playoff qualification.

The Minnesota Timberwolves are on a five-game win streak, fuelled by a red-hot offense that has scored 125 points or more in three of their last five games - including a 141-point performance against the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday.

Anthony Edwards has been the key to Finch's dynamic offense. The All-Star guard leads the roster with 27.2 points per game and ranks second on the team with 4.6 assists.

On the flip side, the Denver Nuggets's nine-game win streak in February invited experts to discuss how high this team could reach. Denver has remained competitive to go second in a difficult Western Conference, comprising the LA Lakers, Memphis Grizzlies and Houston Rockets.

The Nuggets have an overall 42-23 record and a 22-9 record at the Ball Arena. They have won six of their last 10 games and are coming off an impressive 140-127 win over the OKC Thunder.

Jamal Murray, Michael Porter Jr. and Christian Braun have all had strong seasons, but Jokic remains the central figure in Michael Malone's lineup. The Serbian big man leads the roster in points (28.9), rebounds (13.0), assists (10.5) and steals (1.8).

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is still the favorite to take home the MVP crown, but a series of eye-catching displays from Jokic has seen him work his way back into contention over the last few weeks.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Denver Nuggets betting tips

It is hard to predict how the Minnesota Timberwolves will score points. Anthony Edwards, Donte DiVincenzo, Naz Reid and Jaden McDaniels have all led the team in scoring in the last four games. However, one player who has maintained consistency is the team's rebounding leader.

Julius Randle has led the Wolves in rebounds in three consecutive games, recording nine, nine and 10 rebounds over the last three outings. Randle's rebound total for Wednesday is 6.5 and he should be able to go over that figure.

The Denver Nuggets will again turn to Nikola Jokic as they look to challenge for the top spot in the West standings. Jokic is coming off a sensational outing on Monday, finishing with 35 points, 18 rebounds, and eight assists.

Jokic's point total is set at 28.5, which is right around his season average. Expect him to go over that number against the Timberwolves.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Denver Nuggets prediction

The Timberwolves match up well against the Nuggets and have won their previous encounters against Denver. However, with Jokic performing the way he has and a boisterous home crowd behind them, it is hard to see Denver losing. The Nuggets should win this game by more than the 3.5-point spread.

