Minnesota Timberwolves vs Denver Nuggets Prediction & Match Preview - April 19th, 2023 | Game 2, 2023 NBA Playoffs

The Denver Nuggets were the only higher seed to win a series opener on Sunday. Behind Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic, the Nuggets drubbed the Minnesota Timberwolves 109-90.

The Timberwolves played their third game in six days in Game 1 and looked gassed as early as the second quarter. When their shots didn’t fall, they just didn’t have the energy to make the game more competitive.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Denver, who had a week to prepare after clinching the top seed in the Western Conference, was the fresher and sharper team than Minnesota.

After a two-day break, the Minnesota Timberwolves are looking to put up a much better fight against the Denver Nuggets.

The Nuggets have listed Nikola Jokic as questionable for Game 2 due to a right wrist sprain. Denver is only 5-8 in the regular season without the back-to-back NBA MVP.

If “The Joker” is out, the Timberwolves will be in a much better position to pull off an upset compared to Game 1.

Where to Watch

The NBA on TNT will cover the game live on national TV while ALT and BSN are the local channels to watch out for. Like in Game 1, the matchup will be at the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado.

The game is also available for streaming via the NBA League Pass.

The Denver Nuggets owned a 34-7 record in the regular season when they played in front of their home fans. It worked like a charm in Game 1 and might have the same effect in the second game of the series.

Game Preview

Much of the Denver Nuggets' chances of going up 2-0 in this series is dependent on Nikola Jokic’s availability. If the MVP is not available, the Minnesota Timberwolves could return home with a split in the bag.

Jokic (9.8 APG) manipulates defenses like almost no other in the NBA. Only James Harden (10.7 APG) and Trae Young (10.2 APG) have averaged more assists than him this season.

“The Joker’s” willingness to make the right play makes the Nuggets tough to figure out on the court. Jokic’s supporting cast is also healthier this season compared to last. Jamal Murray, Michael Porter Jr. Bruce Brown, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and others ran amok last Sunday.

The Minnesota Timberwolves struggled badly in their offensive sets in Game 1. They looked lethargic and hesitant. If they can’t fix that on Wednesday night, they could leave Denver with a 0-2 deficit.

Game Prediction

Spread: Nuggets (-8.5)

Total (O/U): 225.0

Moneyline: Timberwolves (+280) vs Nuggets (-350)

If Nikola Jokic is cleared to play, the Denver Nuggets are poised to extend their series lead to 2-0. Coach Mike Malone has his team playing like a well-oiled machine. The shot-caller had everyone reading from the same playbook as they blew the Minnesota Timberwolves off the court.

Denver Nuggets @nuggets Injury Report ahead of Game 2 tomorrow Injury Report ahead of Game 2 tomorrow ⬇️ https://t.co/VCcXtwEXTg

Minnesota mortgaged its future to acquire Rudy Gobert. The three-time Defensive Player of the Year needs to play much better than he did in Game 1 to help his team win.

Denver Nuggets 110-Minnesota Timberwolves 102

Poll : 0 votes