Minnesota Timberwolves vs Denver Nuggets Top 10 Player props markets available for 2024 NBA Playoffs Game 6 (May 4)

After eliminating the Minnesota Timberwolves in the playoffs last year, the Denver Nuggets admitted that Anthony Edwards and Co. were their toughest opponents. The two teams meet again this year, this time, a round deeper into the postseason for a seat in the Western Conference Finals. Jamal Murray’s questionable status will be a big concern for the defending champs heading into Game 1.

The Timberwolves proved that they are ready for the 2024 playoffs after giving the Phoenix Suns the broom in their first-round series. However, Minnesota knows it is facing perhaps the team to beat in the entire playoffs in their showdown against Denver. “Ant-Man,” Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert will have some work to do to pull the rug from under the Nuggets.

The moneyline for the Minnesota Timberwolves is +165 while it is -200 for the Denver Nuggets.

Minnesota is a +4.5 underdog while the Mile High City team is a -4.5 favorite. Besides team odds, basketball fans can also put their money on player props to add more thrill to their viewing experience.

Top 10 player props for Minnesota Timberwolves vs Denver Nuggets, Game 1

No. 10 Naz Reid to go Over 8.5 points (-110)

Naz Reid averaged 12.0 points for the Minnesota Timberwolves against the Denver Nuggets in three regular season games. The playoffs are significantly different, but the backup big man can still go over eight points in Game 1.

No. 9 Rudy Gobert to go Under 13.5 points (-109)

Rudy Gobert’s main role is to shadow Nikola Jokic and to clog the paint against Denver’s rim runners. His points will come from putbacks and the occasional alley-oop, making it likely he won’t go over 13 points on Saturday.

No. 8 Jamal Murray to go Under 23.5 points (-108)

Jamal Murray is dealing with a left calf strain and only played Game 5 against LA after getting late clearance to play.

The Minnesota Timberwolves’ perimeter is vastly superior compared to what the Lakers could offer. “Glitch” might not top his point prop for the Denver Nuggets in Game 1.

No. 7 Anthony Edwards to go Under 2.5 3-pointers (-108)

Anthony Edwards erupted for 7-for-13 in 3-pointers versus the Phoenix Suns a couple of nights ago.

In the previous three games of that series, he shot 6-for-19 combined. Denver’s defense isn’t the best but it has sharper teeth than what Phoenix had. “Ant-Man” could fail to hit more than three trifectas.

No. 6 Nikola Jokic to go Over 1.5 3-pointers (+130)

Nikola Jokic wanted to punish the LA Lakers’ frontline in the first round. The Denver Nuggets star might not have that advantage versus the Minnesota Timberwolves’ humongous frontline led by Rudy Gobert.

“The Joker” will also try to drag Gobert out of the paint by launching more shots from deep and likely hit more than one 3-pointer.

No. 5 - Karl-Anthony Towns to go Over 1.5 3-pointers (-140)

Karl-Anthony Towns wasn’t overly aggressive in the first round against the Phoenix Suns, attempting around five 3-pointers per game.

He was surgical, though, making 52.9% of his shots from deep. The Timberwolves imposing frontline might allow “KAT” to have some clean looks and hit more than one triple in Game 1.

No. 4 Jamal Murray to go Under 2.5 3-pointers (+100)

Jamal Murray shot just 29.4% from deep for the Denver Nuggets versus LA. If not for his 5-for-10 clip in Game 5, that figure would have been more terrible. The Minnesota Timberwolves’ defense will limit his looks and probably stop him from hitting over two trifectas on Saturday.

No. 3 Rudy Gobert to go Over 12.5 rebounds (-102)

The Frenchman averaged 11.0 rebounds against the Phoenix Suns who led the NBA playoffs in mid-range shots.

Gobert will likely stay closer to the paint as the Denver Nuggets don’t play that kind of game. He averaged 13.0 rebounds in the regular season against the same opponents and likely stick to that trend in Game 1 for the Minnesota Timberwolves.

No. 2 Anthony Edwards to go Over 27.5 points (-105)

Denver’s defense is better than what Phoenix did on that end in the playoffs. But “Ant-Man” has been on a roll, averaging 31.0 PPG in the postseason and 38.0 in his last two games. He could go over his points prop in Game 1.

No. 1 Nikola Jokic to go Over 28.5 points (-111)

Nikola Jokic is unfazed by Rudy Gobert lining across him. This season, he averaged 32.7 points against the Minnesota Timberwolves defensive lynchpin. “The Joker” doesn’t always need to score, but if Murray is limited, he's likely getting over his points prop on Saturday.