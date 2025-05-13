Minnesota Timberwolves vs Golden State Warriors Player Stats and Box Score for May 12 | 2025 NBA Playoffs, Game 4
The Minnesota Timberwolves visited the Chase Center in San Francisco on Monday for Game 4 of the Western Conference semifinals against the Golden State Warriors. The Timberwolves entered the game looking to earn a commanding 3-1 series lead.
Ad
Coach Chris Finch didn't make changes to his starting five of Mike Conley, Anthony Edwards, Jaden McDaniels, Julius Randle and Rudy Gobert. Edwards and Randle closed things out for the Timberwolves in their 102-97 win in Game 3.
Meanwhile, coach Steve Kerr also continued with his starting five from the previous game. Steph Curry remained out, so the starters were Brandin Podziemski, Buddy Hield, Jimmy Butler, Draymond Green and Trayce Jackson-Davis.
Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Golden State Warriors Player Stats and Box Score for Game 4
Timberwolves
Ad
Trending
Players
PTS
REB
AST
STL
BLK
TO
PF
MIN
FG
3PT
FT
+/-
Julius Randle
19
5
0
1
0
2
1
19
7-13
3-5
2-2
-2
Jaden McDaniels
6
1
1
0
0
0
3
17
2-5
0-1
2-2
5
Rudy Gobert
0
3
1
0
0
0
0
13
0-2
0-0
0-0
-1
Mike Conley
6
1
2
0
0
0
2
14
1-3
1-3
3-3
6
Anthony Edwards
14
3
4
1
0
0
1
21
5-12
3-6
1-2
-4
Naz Reid
5
1
1
3
1
2
3
14
2-2
1-1
0-0
-3
Donte DiVincenzo
3
1
0
0
0
0
1
13
1-4
1-2
0-0
-12
Nickeil Alexander-Walker
5
0
0
0
1
0
0
8
2-2
1-1
0-0
1
Josh Minott
DNP
Leonard Miller
DNP
Luka Garza
DNP
Joe Ingles
DNP
Jaylen Clark
DNP
Terrence Shannon Jr.
DNP
Rob Dillingham
DNP
Ad
Warriors
Players
PTS
REB
AST
STL
BLK
TO
PF
MIN
FG
3PT
FT
+/-
Draymond Green
8
4
2
0
0
2
1
17
3-6
2-3
0-0
-1
Trayce Jackson-Davis
3
2
1
0
0
0
1
13
1-1
0-0
1-2
-4
Jimmy Butler III
7
3
1
0
0
1
1
18
3-5
0-1
1-2
-3
Buddy Hield
11
3
1
1
0
0
1
19
3-8
2-5
3-4
6
Brandin Podziemski
6
2
0
1
0
1
1
17
2-6
0-1
2-2
4
Jonathan Kuminga
16
1
1
0
0
1
0
13
4-6
0-1
8-8
6
Kevon Looney
6
8
0
0
0
0
2
11
2-4
0-0
2-2
9
Braxton Key
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0-0
0-0
0-0
-3
Gary Payton II
3
2
2
1
0
1
2
12
1-5
1-2
0-0
-4
Quinten Post
DNP
Moses Moody
DNP
Kevin Knox II
DNP
Stephen Curry
DNP
Gui Santos
DNP
Pat Spencer
DNP
Ad
Note: These are the stats and box score in the first half.
Watch this space as the game continues. It will be updated soon.
×
Feedback
Why did you not like this content?
Was this article helpful?
Thank You for feedback
About the author
Juan Paolo David
Juan Paolo is a journalist for Sportskeeda who covers the NBA and WNBA. He's been writing about basketball since 2015 and has been with Sportskeeda since 2021.
Juan's allegiance lies with the Golden State Warriors and his journey with the Warriors began with their memorable victory over the Lakers in 2000, and he experienced the successes of the 'We Believe' era and the rise of Steph Curry.
What Juan loves most about basketball is its ability to evoke a range of emotions, from adrenaline-fueled excitement to the highs of victory and the lows of defeat. To ensure complete accuracy in articles, he conducts thorough research before writing his articles.
The Warriors' victories in the 2022 and 2017 championships hold a special place in Juan's memories, as well as iconic moments like Baron Davis' dunk over Andrei Kirilenko and Goran Dragic's performance in the 2010 Western Conference semifinals.
Off the court, Juan enjoys watching football, TV and movies, caring for his numerous cats, and cooking whenever time permits.