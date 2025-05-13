  • home icon
Minnesota Timberwolves vs Golden State Warriors Player Stats and Box Score for May 12 | 2025 NBA Playoffs, Game 4

By Juan Paolo David
Modified May 13, 2025 03:36 GMT
Minnesota Timberwolves vs Golden State Warriors Player Stats and Box Score for Game 4. (Photo: IMAGN)
Minnesota Timberwolves vs Golden State Warriors Player Stats and Box Score for Game 4. (Photo: IMAGN)

The Minnesota Timberwolves visited the Chase Center in San Francisco on Monday for Game 4 of the Western Conference semifinals against the Golden State Warriors. The Timberwolves entered the game looking to earn a commanding 3-1 series lead.

Coach Chris Finch didn't make changes to his starting five of Mike Conley, Anthony Edwards, Jaden McDaniels, Julius Randle and Rudy Gobert. Edwards and Randle closed things out for the Timberwolves in their 102-97 win in Game 3.

Meanwhile, coach Steve Kerr also continued with his starting five from the previous game. Steph Curry remained out, so the starters were Brandin Podziemski, Buddy Hield, Jimmy Butler, Draymond Green and Trayce Jackson-Davis.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Golden State Warriors Player Stats and Box Score for Game 4

Timberwolves

PlayersPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOPFMINFG3PTFT+/-
Julius Randle19501021197-133-52-2-2
Jaden McDaniels6110003172-50-12-25
Rudy Gobert0310000130-20-00-0-1
Mike Conley6120002141-31-33-36
Anthony Edwards14341001215-123-61-2-4
Naz Reid5113123142-21-10-0-3
Donte DiVincenzo3100001131-41-20-0-12
Nickeil Alexander-Walker500010082-21-10-01
Josh MinottDNP
Leonard MillerDNP
Luka GarzaDNP
Joe InglesDNP
Jaylen ClarkDNP
Terrence Shannon Jr.DNP
Rob DillinghamDNP
Warriors

PlayersPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOPFMINFG3PTFT+/-
Draymond Green8420021173-62-30-0-1
Trayce Jackson-Davis3210001131-10-01-2-4
Jimmy Butler III7310011183-50-11-2-3
Buddy Hield11311001193-82-53-46
Brandin Podziemski6201011172-60-12-24
Jonathan Kuminga16110010134-60-18-86
Kevon Looney6800002112-40-02-29
Braxton Key000000010-00-00-0-3
Gary Payton II3221012121-51-20-0-4
Quinten PostDNP
Moses MoodyDNP
Kevin Knox IIDNP
Stephen CurryDNP
Gui SantosDNP
Pat SpencerDNP
Note: These are the stats and box score in the first half.

Watch this space as the game continues. It will be updated soon.

