Minnesota Timberwolves vs Golden State Warriors Player Stats and Box Score for May 12 | 2025 NBA Playoffs, Game 4

The Minnesota Timberwolves visited the Chase Center in San Francisco on Monday for Game 4 of the Western Conference semifinals against the Golden State Warriors. The Timberwolves entered the game looking to earn a commanding 3-1 series lead.

Coach Chris Finch didn't make changes to his starting five of Mike Conley, Anthony Edwards, Jaden McDaniels, Julius Randle and Rudy Gobert. Edwards and Randle closed things out for the Timberwolves in their 102-97 win in Game 3.

Meanwhile, coach Steve Kerr also continued with his starting five from the previous game. Steph Curry remained out, so the starters were Brandin Podziemski, Buddy Hield, Jimmy Butler, Draymond Green and Trayce Jackson-Davis.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Golden State Warriors Player Stats and Box Score for Game 4

Timberwolves

Players PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF MIN FG 3PT FT +/- Julius Randle 19 5 0 1 0 2 1 19 7-13 3-5 2-2 -2 Jaden McDaniels 6 1 1 0 0 0 3 17 2-5 0-1 2-2 5 Rudy Gobert 0 3 1 0 0 0 0 13 0-2 0-0 0-0 -1 Mike Conley 6 1 2 0 0 0 2 14 1-3 1-3 3-3 6 Anthony Edwards 14 3 4 1 0 0 1 21 5-12 3-6 1-2 -4 Naz Reid 5 1 1 3 1 2 3 14 2-2 1-1 0-0 -3 Donte DiVincenzo 3 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 1-4 1-2 0-0 -12 Nickeil Alexander-Walker 5 0 0 0 1 0 0 8 2-2 1-1 0-0 1 Josh Minott DNP Leonard Miller DNP Luka Garza DNP Joe Ingles DNP Jaylen Clark DNP Terrence Shannon Jr. DNP Rob Dillingham DNP

Warriors

Players PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF MIN FG 3PT FT +/- Draymond Green 8 4 2 0 0 2 1 17 3-6 2-3 0-0 -1 Trayce Jackson-Davis 3 2 1 0 0 0 1 13 1-1 0-0 1-2 -4 Jimmy Butler III 7 3 1 0 0 1 1 18 3-5 0-1 1-2 -3 Buddy Hield 11 3 1 1 0 0 1 19 3-8 2-5 3-4 6 Brandin Podziemski 6 2 0 1 0 1 1 17 2-6 0-1 2-2 4 Jonathan Kuminga 16 1 1 0 0 1 0 13 4-6 0-1 8-8 6 Kevon Looney 6 8 0 0 0 0 2 11 2-4 0-0 2-2 9 Braxton Key 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 -3 Gary Payton II 3 2 2 1 0 1 2 12 1-5 1-2 0-0 -4 Quinten Post DNP Moses Moody DNP Kevin Knox II DNP Stephen Curry DNP Gui Santos DNP Pat Spencer DNP

Note: These are the stats and box score in the first half.

Watch this space as the game continues. It will be updated soon.

