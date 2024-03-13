Minnesota Timberwolves vs LA Clippers Game Player Stats and Box Scores for March 12, 2024

  • home icon
By Michael Macasero
Modified Mar 13, 2024 03:58 GMT
Minnesota Timberwolves v Los Angeles Clippers
The Minnesota Timberwolves were on the road to take on the LA Clippers on Tuesday. They were without Karl-Anthony Towns who was ruled inactive. Naz Reid will again be asked to do more with the All-Star center sitting out the game.

LA raced to an early lead behind contributions from across the roster. Paul George, James Harden and Ivica Zubac got the Clippers going to start the game. They led 34-21 after the first 12 minutes ended.

The Clippers' hot form continued into the first minutes of the second quarter. LA's advantage ballooned to 22 before Anthony Edwards and Nickeil Walker-Alexander rallied the Timberwolves. Minnesota's 17-6 run to end the period cut the hosts' lead to 63-55 to end the first half.

Edwards led all scorers in the first half with 22 points while George paced the Clippers with 13.

"Ant-Man," for an undisclosed reason, couldn't start the second half and didn't enter the game until two minutes had been played. Nickeil Walker-Alexander continued Minnesota's push before Edwards took over in the last five minutes of the third quarter. The All-Star guard had eight points in the Timberwolves' 15-4 run to tow his team to an 84-78 lead.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs LA Clippers game player stats and box scores

Minnesota Timberwolves game player stats

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Jaden McDaniels021101
Kyle Anderson431002
Rudy Gobert272120
Mike Conley821101
Anthony Edwards2251001
T.J. Warren001000
Naz Reid211000
Jordan McLauhglin240210
Nickeil Alexander-Walker1541001

LA Clippers game player stats

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Paul George1322100
Kawhi Leonard622000
Ivica Zubac650001
James Harden815201
Terance Mann310101
Daniel Theis831101
Bones Hyland301001
Amir Coffey511000
Norman Powell1141011

James Harden, Kawhi Leonard, Paul George and Anthony Edwards 3-pointers tonight

James Harden went 2-for-5 in 3-pointers tonight in the first half. Paul George and Kawhi Leonard combined to hit 2-of-5 3-pointers during the same stretch.

Anthony Edwards led all scorers in the first half with 22 points but only shot 1-for-6 from rainbow distance.

