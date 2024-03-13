Minnesota Timberwolves vs LA Clippers Game Player Stats and Box Scores for March 12, 2024

The Minnesota Timberwolves were on the road to take on the LA Clippers on Tuesday. They were without Karl-Anthony Towns who was ruled inactive. Naz Reid will again be asked to do more with the All-Star center sitting out the game.

LA raced to an early lead behind contributions from across the roster. Paul George, James Harden and Ivica Zubac got the Clippers going to start the game. They led 34-21 after the first 12 minutes ended.

The Clippers' hot form continued into the first minutes of the second quarter. LA's advantage ballooned to 22 before Anthony Edwards and Nickeil Walker-Alexander rallied the Timberwolves. Minnesota's 17-6 run to end the period cut the hosts' lead to 63-55 to end the first half.

Edwards led all scorers in the first half with 22 points while George paced the Clippers with 13.

"Ant-Man," for an undisclosed reason, couldn't start the second half and didn't enter the game until two minutes had been played. Nickeil Walker-Alexander continued Minnesota's push before Edwards took over in the last five minutes of the third quarter. The All-Star guard had eight points in the Timberwolves' 15-4 run to tow his team to an 84-78 lead.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs LA Clippers game player stats and box scores

Minnesota Timberwolves game player stats

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Jaden McDaniels 0 2 1 1 0 1 Kyle Anderson 4 3 1 0 0 2 Rudy Gobert 2 7 2 1 2 0 Mike Conley 8 2 1 1 0 1 Anthony Edwards 22 5 1 0 0 1 T.J. Warren 0 0 1 0 0 0 Naz Reid 2 1 1 0 0 0 Jordan McLauhglin 2 4 0 2 1 0 Nickeil Alexander-Walker 15 4 1 0 0 1

LA Clippers game player stats

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Paul George 13 2 2 1 0 0 Kawhi Leonard 6 2 2 0 0 0 Ivica Zubac 6 5 0 0 0 1 James Harden 8 1 5 2 0 1 Terance Mann 3 1 0 1 0 1 Daniel Theis 8 3 1 1 0 1 Bones Hyland 3 0 1 0 0 1 Amir Coffey 5 1 1 0 0 0 Norman Powell 11 4 1 0 1 1

James Harden, Kawhi Leonard, Paul George and Anthony Edwards 3-pointers tonight

James Harden went 2-for-5 in 3-pointers tonight in the first half. Paul George and Kawhi Leonard combined to hit 2-of-5 3-pointers during the same stretch.

Anthony Edwards led all scorers in the first half with 22 points but only shot 1-for-6 from rainbow distance.