Minnesota Timberwolves vs LA Lakers game player stats and box scores for April 7, 2024

The Minnesota Timberwolves rolled into downtown Los Angeles on Sunday looking to win the season series 3-1 against the LA Lakers. Minnesota will continue to miss Karl-Anthony Towns but will like its chance of beating the hosts sans "KAT." Anthony Edwards, Rudy Gobert and Naz Reid were all cleared to play so the Timberwolves aren't going to be pushovers.

LeBron James was noticeably kept out of the active roster hours leading into the game. The four-time MVP, who is dealing with a non-Covid-related illness, will not be around to lead his team. Anthony Davis, Austin Reaves and De'Angelo Russell were ruled available so they will man the fort without "King James."

Spencer Dinwiddie, Rui Hachimura and Reaves had quick starts to tow the hosts early in the game. Anthony Edwards also came out firing but the Lakers built a 37-33 advantage after the first 12 minutes passed.

Naz Reid was the story in the second quarter of the Timberwolves-Lakers showdown. After scoring five in the first period, he exploded for 18 in the next frame to lead the visitors' romp.

Rudy Gobert also contributed with his points, rebounding and defense to form a devastating interior force with Reid. Anthony Davis, who looked like he was hit in the face by Kyle Anderson, played just 12 minutes. Without him, Minnesota's frontline has run amok. The Timberwolves took a 79-64 advantage as the teams exited for the halftime break.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs LA Lakers game player stats and box scores

Minnesota Timberwolves game player stats

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Jaden McDaniels 7 2 2 0 0 Rudy Gobert 10 9 1 1 1 Naz Reid 23 4 2 1 1 Mike Conley 3 2 4 1 0 Anthony Edwards 16 1 5 1 0 Kyle Anderson 4 2 1 0 0 Monte Morris 5 1 0 1 0 Jordan McLaughlin 3 0 1 1 0 Nickeil Alexander-Walker 8 1 3 0 0 Josh Minott - - - - - - - - - - Leonard Miller - - - - - - - - - - T.J. Warren - - - - - - - - - - Luka Garza - - - - - - - - - - Daishen Nix - - - - - - - - - - Wendell Moore Jr. - - - - - - - - -

LA Lakers game player stats

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Anthony Davis 4 4 3 2 0 Rui Hachimura 13 3 0 0 0 Spencer Dinwiddie 16 1 2 0 0 D'Angelo Russell 6 4 7 0 0 Austin Reaves 10 2 2 0 0 Taurean Prince 4 0 1 0 1 Cam Reddish 2 2 0 0 0 Jaxson Hayes 9 4 0 3 1 Max Christie 0 0 1 0 0 Mawell Lewis - - - - - - - - - - Colin Castleton - - - - - - - - - - Skylar Mays - - - - - - - - - -

Anthony Edwards, D'Angelo Russell, Austin Reaves and Spencer Dinwiddie 3-pointers tonight

Anthony Edwards made two of his four attempts from behind the arc in the first quarter against the Lakers on Sunday.

D'Angelo Russell, Austin Reaves and Spencer Dinwiddie combined to hit 4-for-7 from the same range. Dinwiddie shone among the three as he went 3-for-3.