Minnesota Timberwolves vs LA Lakers Player Stats and Box Score for April 30 | 2025 NBA Playoffs Game 5
The LA Lakers hosted the Minnesota Timberwolves at the Crypto.com Arena on Wednesday for Game 5 of their first-round playoff series. The Lakers entered the game needing a win to avoid an upset against the sixth-seeded Timberwolves, led by Anthony Edwards.
Coach JJ Redick made a slight change to his starting lineup, removing Jaxson Hayes and replacing him with Dorian Finney-Smith. LeBron James, Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves and Rui Hachimura remain as starters. This same lineup played all 24 minutes of the second half of Game 4.
Meanwhile, coach Chris Finch continued to ride his starting five of Mike Conley, Anthony Edwards, Jaden McDaniels, Julius Randle and Rudy Gobert. Finch's team is full of confidence after back-to-back wins at home. Edwards has been playing like an MVP in this series.
Minnesota Timberwolves vs. LA Lakers Player Stats and Box Score for April 30
Timberwolves
Players
PTS
REB
AST
STL
BLK
TO
PF
MIN
FG
3PT
FT
+/-
Julius Randle
8
3
3
1
0
2
1
9
3-4
1-2
1-1
9
Jaden McDaniels
2
2
0
0
0
0
2
5
1-2
0-1
0-0
7
Rudy Gobert
9
2
0
0
0
0
1
9
4-4
0-0
1-2
9
Mike Conley
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
6
0-2
0-2
0-0
6
Anthony Edwards
2
3
1
0
0
0
1
11
1-4
0-3
0-0
12
Naz Reid
2
1
1
0
2
0
1
6
1-3
0-1
0-0
6
Donte DiVincenzo
3
2
1
1
0
2
0
7
1-3
1-3
0-0
2
Nickeil Alexander-Walker
5
1
1
1
0
1
0
6
1-4
1-4
2-2
6
Josh Minott
DNP
Leonard Miller
DNP
Luka Garza
DNP
Joe Ingles
DNP
Jaylen Clark
DNP
Terrence Shannon Jr.
DNP
Lakers
Players
PTS
REB
AST
STL
BLK
TO
PF
MIN
FG
3PT
FT
+/-
Dorian Finney-Smith
2
0
0
0
0
1
1
9
1-1
0-0
0-0
-9
Rui Hachimura
4
1
0
0
0
0
0
7
2-4
0-1
0-0
-12
LeBron James
3
2
1
1
0
2
0
10
1-4
0-0
1-2
-15
Luka Doncic
6
3
2
1
0
1
2
12
0-4
0-2
6-7
-9
Austin Reaves
5
0
0
0
0
2
1
10
2-4
1-3
0-0
-8
Maxi Kleber
2
0
0
0
0
0
1
2
0-0
0-0
2-2
-2
Jarred Vanderbilt
0
2
0
1
0
0
1
5
0-0
0-0
0-0
0
Gabe Vincent
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
4
0-1
0-1
0-0
0
Markieff Morris
DNP
Alex Len
DNP
Jaxson Hayes
DNP
Shake Milton
DNP
Jordan Goodwin
DNP
Bronny James
DNP
Dalton Knecht
DNP
Note: These are the stats and box score for the first quarter.
Watch this space as the game continues. It will be updated soon.
