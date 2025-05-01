Minnesota Timberwolves vs LA Lakers Player Stats and Box Score for April 30 | 2025 NBA Playoffs Game 5

The LA Lakers hosted the Minnesota Timberwolves at the Crypto.com Arena on Wednesday for Game 5 of their first-round playoff series. The Lakers entered the game needing a win to avoid an upset against the sixth-seeded Timberwolves, led by Anthony Edwards.

Coach JJ Redick made a slight change to his starting lineup, removing Jaxson Hayes and replacing him with Dorian Finney-Smith. LeBron James, Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves and Rui Hachimura remain as starters. This same lineup played all 24 minutes of the second half of Game 4.

Meanwhile, coach Chris Finch continued to ride his starting five of Mike Conley, Anthony Edwards, Jaden McDaniels, Julius Randle and Rudy Gobert. Finch's team is full of confidence after back-to-back wins at home. Edwards has been playing like an MVP in this series.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. LA Lakers Player Stats and Box Score for April 30

Timberwolves

Players PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF MIN FG 3PT FT +/- Julius Randle 8 3 3 1 0 2 1 9 3-4 1-2 1-1 9 Jaden McDaniels 2 2 0 0 0 0 2 5 1-2 0-1 0-0 7 Rudy Gobert 9 2 0 0 0 0 1 9 4-4 0-0 1-2 9 Mike Conley 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 6 0-2 0-2 0-0 6 Anthony Edwards 2 3 1 0 0 0 1 11 1-4 0-3 0-0 12 Naz Reid 2 1 1 0 2 0 1 6 1-3 0-1 0-0 6 Donte DiVincenzo 3 2 1 1 0 2 0 7 1-3 1-3 0-0 2 Nickeil Alexander-Walker 5 1 1 1 0 1 0 6 1-4 1-4 2-2 6 Josh Minott DNP Leonard Miller DNP Luka Garza DNP Joe Ingles DNP Jaylen Clark DNP Terrence Shannon Jr. DNP

Lakers

Players PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF MIN FG 3PT FT +/- Dorian Finney-Smith 2 0 0 0 0 1 1 9 1-1 0-0 0-0 -9 Rui Hachimura 4 1 0 0 0 0 0 7 2-4 0-1 0-0 -12 LeBron James 3 2 1 1 0 2 0 10 1-4 0-0 1-2 -15 Luka Doncic 6 3 2 1 0 1 2 12 0-4 0-2 6-7 -9 Austin Reaves 5 0 0 0 0 2 1 10 2-4 1-3 0-0 -8 Maxi Kleber 2 0 0 0 0 0 1 2 0-0 0-0 2-2 -2 Jarred Vanderbilt 0 2 0 1 0 0 1 5 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 Gabe Vincent 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 4 0-1 0-1 0-0 0 Markieff Morris DNP Alex Len DNP Jaxson Hayes DNP Shake Milton DNP Jordan Goodwin DNP Bronny James DNP Dalton Knecht DNP

Note: These are the stats and box score for the first quarter.

Watch this space as the game continues. It will be updated soon.

