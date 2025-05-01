Minnesota Timberwolves vs LA Lakers Player Stats and Box Score for April 30 | 2025 NBA Playoffs Game 5

By Juan Paolo David
Modified May 01, 2025 02:48 GMT
Minnesota Timberwolves vs LA Lakers Player Stats and Box Score for Game 5. (Photo: IMAGN)
Minnesota Timberwolves vs LA Lakers Player Stats and Box Score for Game 5. (Photo: IMAGN)

The LA Lakers hosted the Minnesota Timberwolves at the Crypto.com Arena on Wednesday for Game 5 of their first-round playoff series. The Lakers entered the game needing a win to avoid an upset against the sixth-seeded Timberwolves, led by Anthony Edwards.

Coach JJ Redick made a slight change to his starting lineup, removing Jaxson Hayes and replacing him with Dorian Finney-Smith. LeBron James, Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves and Rui Hachimura remain as starters. This same lineup played all 24 minutes of the second half of Game 4.

Meanwhile, coach Chris Finch continued to ride his starting five of Mike Conley, Anthony Edwards, Jaden McDaniels, Julius Randle and Rudy Gobert. Finch's team is full of confidence after back-to-back wins at home. Edwards has been playing like an MVP in this series.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. LA Lakers Player Stats and Box Score for April 30

Timberwolves

PlayersPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOPFMINFG3PTFT+/-
Julius Randle833102193-41-21-19
Jaden McDaniels220000251-20-10-07
Rudy Gobert920000194-40-01-29
Mike Conley001000060-20-20-06
Anthony Edwards2310001111-40-30-012
Naz Reid211020161-30-10-06
Donte DiVincenzo321102071-31-30-02
Nickeil Alexander-Walker511101061-41-42-26
Josh MinottDNP
Leonard MillerDNP
Luka GarzaDNP
Joe InglesDNP
Jaylen ClarkDNP
Terrence Shannon Jr.DNP
Lakers

PlayersPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOPFMINFG3PTFT+/-
Dorian Finney-Smith200001191-10-00-0-9
Rui Hachimura410000072-40-10-0-12
LeBron James3211020101-40-01-2-15
Luka Doncic6321012120-40-26-7-9
Austin Reaves5000021102-41-30-0-8
Maxi Kleber200000120-00-02-2-2
Jarred Vanderbilt020100150-00-00-00
Gabe Vincent010000040-10-10-00
Markieff MorrisDNP
Alex LenDNP
Jaxson HayesDNP
Shake MiltonDNP
Jordan GoodwinDNP
Bronny JamesDNP
Dalton KnechtDNP
Note: These are the stats and box score for the first quarter.

Watch this space as the game continues. It will be updated soon.

Edited by Juan Paolo David





