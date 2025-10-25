Minnesota Timberwolves vs LA Lakers Player Stats and Box Score (Oct. 24) | 2025-26 NBA season

By Atishay Jain
Modified Oct 25, 2025 03:26 GMT
NBA: Playoffs-Minnesota Timberwolves at Los Angeles Lakers - Source: Imagn
Minnesota Timberwolves vs LA Lakers Player Stats and Box Score (Oct. 24) | 2025-26 NBA season. (Image Source: Imagn)

The Minnesota Timberwolves and LA Lakers squared off in a rematch of last season's first-round playoff battle at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Friday. The Timberwolves eliminated the Lakers in the playoffs last season by winning the series 4-1. Hence, the game had a bit of extra spice for a regular-season encounter.

Minnesota stuck with its same starting lineup that played in the season opener against the Portland Trail Blazers. Anthony Edwards led the charge, with Donte DiVincenzo, Jaden McDaniels, Rudy Gobert and Julius Randle rounding out the starting five. Meanwhile, the Lakers' starting lineup comprised Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves, Rui Hachimura, Gabe Vincent and Deandre Ayton.

The action was reminiscent of what transpired during the playoff series between the two teams last season. The Wolves' size, pace and athletic ability proved too much for the Lakers once again.

The Lakers' defensive execution was abysmal in the first quarter and they were late on closeout on several plays. The Timberwolves shot lights out from deep and knocked down five of their seven 3-pointers to take a 26-17 lead.

Luka Doncic dragged the Lakers back with a superhuman performance. The Slovenian superstar dropped 23 points in the opening period and made eight field goals when no other Lakers player made more than two. Despite Luka's magical display, the Lakers trailed 40-36 after the first quarter.

The Lakers delivered an impressive performance in the second quarter. The hosts first won the non-Doncic minutes 16-14 over the opening 5:26 of the second quarter. The Lakers then took the lead on the back of stellar contributions from Doncic, Rui Hachimura and Marcus Smart. At half time, the Purple and Gold led 68-63.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs LA Lakers Player Stats and Box Score (Oct. 24)

Minnesota Timberwolves

PLAYERMINFGMFGAFG%3:00 PM3PA3P%FTMFTAFT%OREBDREBREBASTSTLBLKTOPFPTSPlus/Minus
Jaden McDanielsSF15:164666.7020000112011028-3
Julius RandlePF16:325955.624502366.73364002014-3
Rudy GobertC16:070100000002132001100
Anthony EdwardsSG18:3461154.525401333.30333002015-4
Donte DiVincenzoPG15:574757.1365001000032002113
Naz Reid14:2514251250000134301003-6
Mike Conley7:34030010000112100130-6
Terrence Shannon Jr.4:14020010000022000100-2
Jaylen Clark5:42347511100000202000027-4
Bones Hyland5:392366.712500000000000050
LA Lakers

PLAYERMINFGMFGAFG%3:00 PM3PA3P%FTMFTAFT%OREBDREBREBASTSTLBLKTOPFPTSPlus/Minus
Austin ReavesSF19:435105014251110005570011124
Rui HachimuraPF17:504757.11333.30000110000190
Deandre AytonC17:181333.3000000123001012-2
Gabe VincentSG12:252366.71250000000310015-9
Luka DončićPG17:5491464.34850101283.304420031324
Jake LaRavia11:4422100111000000001000155
Marcus Smart11:35111001110000000011001314
Dalton Knecht4:140000000000000000102
Jarred Vanderbilt7:170000000000220100007

Note: Scores are updated till half time.

