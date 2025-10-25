Minnesota Timberwolves vs LA Lakers Player Stats and Box Score (Oct. 24) | 2025-26 NBA season

The Minnesota Timberwolves and LA Lakers squared off in a rematch of last season's first-round playoff battle at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Friday. The Timberwolves eliminated the Lakers in the playoffs last season by winning the series 4-1. Hence, the game had a bit of extra spice for a regular-season encounter.Minnesota stuck with its same starting lineup that played in the season opener against the Portland Trail Blazers. Anthony Edwards led the charge, with Donte DiVincenzo, Jaden McDaniels, Rudy Gobert and Julius Randle rounding out the starting five. Meanwhile, the Lakers' starting lineup comprised Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves, Rui Hachimura, Gabe Vincent and Deandre Ayton.The action was reminiscent of what transpired during the playoff series between the two teams last season. The Wolves' size, pace and athletic ability proved too much for the Lakers once again.The Lakers' defensive execution was abysmal in the first quarter and they were late on closeout on several plays. The Timberwolves shot lights out from deep and knocked down five of their seven 3-pointers to take a 26-17 lead.Luka Doncic dragged the Lakers back with a superhuman performance. The Slovenian superstar dropped 23 points in the opening period and made eight field goals when no other Lakers player made more than two. Despite Luka's magical display, the Lakers trailed 40-36 after the first quarter.The Lakers delivered an impressive performance in the second quarter. The hosts first won the non-Doncic minutes 16-14 over the opening 5:26 of the second quarter. The Lakers then took the lead on the back of stellar contributions from Doncic, Rui Hachimura and Marcus Smart. At half time, the Purple and Gold led 68-63.Minnesota Timberwolves vs LA Lakers Player Stats and Box Score (Oct. 24)Minnesota TimberwolvesPLAYERMINFGMFGAFG%3:00 PM3PA3P%FTMFTAFT%OREBDREBREBASTSTLBLKTOPFPTSPlus/MinusJaden McDanielsSF15:164666.7020000112011028-3Julius RandlePF16:325955.624502366.73364002014-3Rudy GobertC16:070100000002132001100Anthony EdwardsSG18:3461154.525401333.30333002015-4Donte DiVincenzoPG15:574757.1365001000032002113Naz Reid14:2514251250000134301003-6Mike Conley7:34030010000112100130-6Terrence Shannon Jr.4:14020010000022000100-2Jaylen Clark5:42347511100000202000027-4Bones Hyland5:392366.712500000000000050LA LakersPLAYERMINFGMFGAFG%3:00 PM3PA3P%FTMFTAFT%OREBDREBREBASTSTLBLKTOPFPTSPlus/MinusAustin ReavesSF19:435105014251110005570011124Rui HachimuraPF17:504757.11333.30000110000190Deandre AytonC17:181333.3000000123001012-2Gabe VincentSG12:252366.71250000000310015-9Luka DončićPG17:5491464.34850101283.304420031324Jake LaRavia11:4422100111000000001000155Marcus Smart11:35111001110000000011001314Dalton Knecht4:140000000000000000102Jarred Vanderbilt7:170000000000220100007Note: Scores are updated till half time.