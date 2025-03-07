Minnesota Timberwolves vs Miami Heat Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for Mar. 7 | NBA 2024-25 season 

The Minnesota Timberwolves face the Miami Heat in one of several games scheduled to take place on Friday. The Timberwolves, No. 7 in the Western Conference, are on the road to play the Heat, No. 7 in the Eastern Conference standings, at Kaseya Center in Miami.

The Timberwolves are on a three-game winning run. Their previous win was on the road against the East's No. 14 seed, Charlotte Hornets, 125-110 on Wednesday. Anthony Edwards recorded a 29-point outing with three rebounds and six assists on the night. Jaden McDaniels added 29 points, 10 rebounds and four assists.

The Miami Heat have lost twice in their last five matchups. Their previous game was a 112-107 loss away to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday. Bam Adebayo recorded 34 points, 12 rebounds and five assists in that one.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Miami Heat: Injury Reports

Minnesota Timberwolves' injury report for Mar. 7

The Minnesota Timberwolves don't have an extensive list of players on their injury report for the Bucks game. The only name listed is Rudy Gobert, who is listed as questionable due to a lower back injury maintenance.

Miami Heat's injury report for Mar. 7

The Miami Heat have several players on the injury report against the Nuggets. The most notable is All-Star Tyler Herro, who is listed as questionable due to a head injury.

The Heat's complete injury report:

Alec Burks: Questionable - lower back: pain

Josh Christopher: Out - G League - Two-way

Tyler Herro: Questionable - Head; cold

Jaime Jaquez Jr.: Questionable - Right ankle; sprain

Nikola Jovic: Out - Right hand; broken

Dru Smith: Out - Left Achilles; surgery

Kel'el Ware: Out - Left Knee; sprain

Andrew Wiggins: Questionable - Right ankle; sprain

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Miami Heat: Expected Lineups and Starting Depth Charts

Minnesota Timberwolves starting lineup and depth chart for Mar. 7

The Timberwolves are projected to go with the following lineup against the Heat:

Donte DiVincenzo (point guard), Anthony Edwards (shooting guard), Jaden McDaniels (small forward), Julius Randle (power forward) and Naz Reid (center).

Here's a snapshot of the Timberwolves' depth chart for the 2024-25 season:

Point Guard Shooting Guard Small Forward Power Forward Center Donte DiVincenzo Anthony Edwards Jaden McDaniels Julius Randle Rudy Gobert Mike Conley Nickeil Alexander-Walker Jaylen Clark Naz Reid Naz Reid Rob Dillingham Donte DiVincenzo Terrence Shannon Jr. Jaden McDaniels Luka Garza Bones Hyland Terrence Shannon Jr. Nickeil Alexander-Walker Joe Ingles Julius Randle Tristen Newton Jaylen Clark Donte DiVincenzo Leonard Miller Leonard Miller

Miami Heat's starting lineup and depth chart for Mar. 7

The Miami Heat are projected to go with the following starting five against the Timberwolves:

Davion Mitchell (point guard), Tyler Herro (shooting guard), Duncan Robinson (small forward), Bam Adebayo (power forward) and Kevin Love (center).

Here's a snapshot of the Heat's depth chart for the 2024-25 season:

Point Guard Shooting Guard Small Forward Power Forward Center Davion Mitchell Tyler Herro Andrew Wiggins Bam Adebayo Kel'el Ware Terry Rozier Alec Burks Duncan Robinson Haywood Highsmith Bam Adebayo Tyler Herro Duncan Robinson Jaime Jaquez Jr. Kyle Anderson Kevin Love Alec Burks Terry Rozier Kyle Anderson Jaime Jaquez Jr. Nikola Jovic Josh Christopher Davion Mitchell Haywood Highsmith Andrew Wiggins -

Tonight's matchup begins at 8:00 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on FDSSUN and FDSN.

