Minnesota Timberwolves vs Milwaukee Bucks Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for Apr. 8 | NBA 2024-25 season

The Minnesota Timberwolves are in the midst of their final road trip of the 2024-2025 regular season, traveling to Wisconsin for their upcoming clash. Anthony Edwards and co. will be hosted by the Milwaukee Bucks at the Fiserv Forum for the second matchup between the two teams in this campaign.

Previously, the Bucks had delivered a shocking result against the Timberwolves in the first clash of the campaign on February 12. Playing without their All-Star duo of Damian Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo, Doc Rivers’ boys upset the hosts 103-101.

Kyle Kuzma recorded his first double-double (19 points and 13 rebounds) in the Bucks’ uniform. But it was Gary Trent Jr. who was the difference maker. He came off the bench and led the charge with 21 points. The likes of Brook Lopez, Taurean Prince, and Kevin Porter Jr. also had notable contributions, scoring 11 points each.

For the Wolves, Naz Reid stepped up in Julius Randle’s absence, combining with Rudy Gobert to collectively score 42 points and grab 27 rebounds. Edwards had the highest scoring performance in the game with 28 points. However, his efforts went in vain as he missed the game-winning, buzzer-beater 3-pointer.

Tonight’s result will have major consequences for both squads. The Timberwolves are currently 7th in the Western Conference, sharing identical 46-32 records with the Clippers, Warriors, and Grizzlies. A victory in Milwaukee could boost Minnesota up to the 5th seed, potentially preventing them from participating in the play-in tournament.

As for the Bucks, a win would bridge the gap to the 4th Indiana Pacers. More importantly, it will help create some much-needed breathing room from the #6 Detroit Pistons.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Milwaukee Bucks Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for Apr. 8

Minnesota Timberwolves starting lineup and depth chart

The Minnesota Timberwolves are set to start Mike Conley, Anthony Edwards, Jaden McDaniels, Julius Randle and Rudy Gobert.

Point Guard Shooting Guard Small Forward Power Forward Center Mike Conley Anthony Edwards Jaden McDaniels Julius Randle Rudy Gobert Donte DiV i ncenzo Nickeil Alexander - Walker Jayle n Clark Jayle n Clark Luk a Garza Rob Dil lin gham Joe Ingles Leonard Miller Bones Hyland

Milwaukee Bucks starting lineup and depth chart

The Milwaukee Bucks’ projected starting lineup includes Ryan Rollins, Taurean Prince, Kyle Kuzma, Bobby Portis and Brook Lopez.

Point Guard Shooting Guard Small Forward Power Forward Center Ryan Rollins Taurean Prince Kyle Kuzma Bobby Portis Brook Lopez Kevin Por t er Jr. A J Green Gary Tren t Jr. Pet e Nance Jamaree Bouyea Andre Jack son Jr. Chris Liv ingston

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Milwaukee Bucks Injury Reports for Apr. 8

Minnesota Timberwolves injury report

The Minnesota Timberwolves have a fully fit roster for tonight’s clash, with only one addition to the injury report. Terrence Shannon Jr. is listed as “questionable” due to a strain in his right groin.

Milwaukee Bucks injury report

The Milwaukee Bucks have listed two players as “out” - Damian Lillard (right calf DVT) and Jericho Sims (right thumb). Whereas Giannis Antetokounmpo (left shoulder) is listed as “probable” and Pat Connaughton as “questionable” due to a right ankle sprain.

