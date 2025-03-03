Minnesota Timberwolves vs Phoenix Suns Player Stats and Box Score for March 2 | 2024-25 NBA Season

The Minnesota Timberwolves visited the Phoenix Suns on Sunday night as part of the NBA's nine-game schedule. The Timberwolves were looking to snap a two-game skid, while the Suns were coming off a dominating win over the New Orleans Pelicans.
Coach Chris Finch received some good news before the game when Julius Randle was cleared to return from a groin injury. Randle, who was out for a month, was inserted into the starting five along with Mike Conley, Anthony Edwards, Jaden McDaniels and Naz Reid.
Meanwhile, coach Mike Budenholzer also got some boost with Bradley Beal returning to the lineup after a two-game absence because of a calf injury. Beal joined Devin Booker, Kevin Durant, Bol Bol and Nick Richards in the starting five.
Minnesota Timberwolves vs Phoenix Suns Player Stats and Box Score
Timberwolves
Suns
Note: These are the player stats and box score for the first half.
Watch this space as the game continues. It will be updated soon.
