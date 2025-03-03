Minnesota Timberwolves vs Phoenix Suns Player Stats and Box Score for March 2 | 2024-25 NBA Season

The Minnesota Timberwolves visited the Phoenix Suns on Sunday night as part of the NBA's nine-game schedule. The Timberwolves were looking to snap a two-game skid, while the Suns were coming off a dominating win over the New Orleans Pelicans.

Coach Chris Finch received some good news before the game when Julius Randle was cleared to return from a groin injury. Randle, who was out for a month, was inserted into the starting five along with Mike Conley, Anthony Edwards, Jaden McDaniels and Naz Reid.

Meanwhile, coach Mike Budenholzer also got some boost with Bradley Beal returning to the lineup after a two-game absence because of a calf injury. Beal joined Devin Booker, Kevin Durant, Bol Bol and Nick Richards in the starting five.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Phoenix Suns Player Stats and Box Score

Timberwolves

Players PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF MIN FG 3PT FT +/- Julius Randle 16 3 2 0 0 2 2 16 6-9 2-3 2-2 -8 Jaden McDaniels 0 3 1 1 0 1 1 15 0-1 0-0 0-0 -1 Naz Reid 0 6 2 0 0 0 2 19 0-7 0-3 0-2 0 Mike Conley 3 1 1 1 0 0 1 12 1-2 1-2 0-0 -8 Anthony Edwards 15 4 5 1 0 1 0 19 5-10 1-6 4-4 -1 Donte DiVincenzo 12 2 1 2 0 1 2 15 4-8 4-7 0-0 8 Nickeil Alexander-Walker 0 2 2 1 1 0 1 13 0-3 0-1 0-0 2 Jaylen Clark 3 1 0 0 0 0 1 6 1-1 1-1 0-0 2 Terrence Shannon Jr. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 7 0-3 0-0 0-0 -4 Josh Minott DNP Leonard Miller DNP Luka Garza DNP Jesse Edwards DNP Joe Ingles DNP Rob Dillingham DNP

Suns

Players PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF MIN FG 3PT FT +/- Kevin Durant 9 6 3 0 1 1 2 19 3-12 1-5 2-3 1 Nick Richards 4 3 1 0 1 1 1 12 0-0 0-0 4-4 3 Bol Bol 2 7 3 0 0 0 0 12 1-3 0-2 0-0 9 Bradley Beal 9 2 0 0 0 1 0 16 4-7 1-2 0-0 6 Devin Booker 12 3 1 1 0 4 2 17 4-9 2-4 2-2 0 Royce O'Neale 0 4 1 0 1 0 0 8 0-1 0-1 0-0 -8 Ryan Dunn 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 6 0-3 0-3 0-0 -2 Mason Plumlee 4 4 2 0 0 0 1 12 1-2 0-0 2-2 -1 Tyus Jones 8 0 1 1 0 0 0 11 3-3 2-2 0-0 -2 Grayson Allen 3 1 0 0 1 0 0 9 1-2 1-2 0-0 4 Oso Ighodaro DNP Monte Morris DNP Damion Lee DNP Vasilije Micic DNP Collin Gillespie DNP

Note: These are the player stats and box score for the first half.

Watch this space as the game continues. It will be updated soon.

