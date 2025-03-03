  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • NBA
  • Minnesota Timberwolves vs Phoenix Suns Player Stats and Box Score for March 2 | 2024-25 NBA Season

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Phoenix Suns Player Stats and Box Score for March 2 | 2024-25 NBA Season

By Juan Paolo David
Modified Mar 03, 2025 03:46 GMT
NBA: Minnesota Timberwolves at Phoenix Suns - Source: Imagn
Minnesota Timberwolves vs Phoenix Suns Player Stats and Box Score. (Photo: IMAGN)

The Minnesota Timberwolves visited the Phoenix Suns on Sunday night as part of the NBA's nine-game schedule. The Timberwolves were looking to snap a two-game skid, while the Suns were coming off a dominating win over the New Orleans Pelicans.

Ad

Coach Chris Finch received some good news before the game when Julius Randle was cleared to return from a groin injury. Randle, who was out for a month, was inserted into the starting five along with Mike Conley, Anthony Edwards, Jaden McDaniels and Naz Reid.

Meanwhile, coach Mike Budenholzer also got some boost with Bradley Beal returning to the lineup after a two-game absence because of a calf injury. Beal joined Devin Booker, Kevin Durant, Bol Bol and Nick Richards in the starting five.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Phoenix Suns Player Stats and Box Score

Timberwolves

PlayersPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOPFMINFG3PTFT+/-
Julius Randle16320022166-92-32-2-8
Jaden McDaniels0311011150-10-00-0-1
Naz Reid0620002190-70-30-20
Mike Conley3111001121-21-20-0-8
Anthony Edwards15451010195-101-64-4-1
Donte DiVincenzo12212012154-84-70-08
Nickeil Alexander-Walker0221101130-30-10-02
Jaylen Clark310000161-11-10-02
Terrence Shannon Jr.000000070-30-00-0-4
Josh MinottDNP
Leonard MillerDNP
Luka GarzaDNP
Jesse EdwardsDNP
Joe InglesDNP
Rob DillinghamDNP
Ad

Suns

PlayersPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOPFMINFG3PTFT+/-
Kevin Durant9630112193-121-52-31
Nick Richards4310111120-00-04-43
Bol Bol2730000121-30-20-09
Bradley Beal9200010164-71-20-06
Devin Booker12311042174-92-42-20
Royce O'Neale041010080-10-10-0-8
Ryan Dunn000010060-30-30-0-2
Mason Plumlee4420001121-20-02-2-1
Tyus Jones8011000113-32-20-0-2
Grayson Allen310010091-21-20-04
Oso IghodaroDNP
Monte MorrisDNP
Damion LeeDNP
Vasilije MicicDNP
Collin GillespieDNP
Ad

Note: These are the player stats and box score for the first half.

Watch this space as the game continues. It will be updated soon.

Phoenix Suns Fans? Check out the latest Suns depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Juan Paolo David
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी