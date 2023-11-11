Mirjam Poterbin, who held the "Luka Doncic 7" trademark, makes rare public appearance as son whoops Clippers

Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks secured their sixth win of the season courtesy of a 144-126 scoreline against the LA Clippers. The Mavericks have been hot to start the season. Their offseason additions have made a significant impact on the team's defensive structure, which is paying immediate dividends.

Doncic's mother, Mirjam Poterbin, made a rare appearance at the contest. Poterbin is rarely seen at her son's games. Earlier this year, the two were embroiled in a dispute regarding the rights to Doncic's "Luka Doncic 7" trademark. The dispute has now been settled, but for a time, Poterbin held the rights to her son's name, image, and likeness.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Doncic has become a valuable commodity in the branding world. His status as one of the finest players provides him with incredible marketability. The fact that he's European has also opened up additional room to grow throughout the continent, as well as in Asia and the United States.

On the court, Doncic continues to build an early MVP case. The superstar guard is currently averaging 31.5 points, 9.2 rebounds, and 8.8 assists, shooting 48.3% from the field and 38.8% from 3-point range. Producing those sorts of numbers will ensure Doncic's name is situated near the top of MVP discussions as we move through the season.

Kyrie Irving believes the Dallas Mavericks roster is more than him and Luka Doncic

When a franchise has two superstar guards in their rotation, most of the narratives surrounding the team's performances will be based on how they played.

However, Kyrie Irving believes the Mavericks have a deep roster. He thinks the production of the role players is just as important as what the stars provide on a nightly basis.

Irving shared his thoughts on Dallas' strength in depth when speaking to the media following a recent win over the Orlando Magic.

"I think this year, we're really galvanizing each other and holding each other accountable during those tough situations, which helps our chemistry," Irving said. "But, It's bigger than us two. And we know that we need out teammates to play well on both ends of the floor. So, it's more of a team game."

Despite their team depth, Jason Kidd has implemented a heliocentric offensive system, with Luka Doncic being at the center of the offensive end. Nevertheless, the team's overall improvements on defense have seen them look like a genuine contender to begin the new season.